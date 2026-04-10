by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New services now open, improving access to advanced treatment in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins residents now have expanded access to specialized healthcare services following the recent opening of new specialty care offerings from Banner Health, marking a significant step forward for patient access in Northern Colorado.

Community Message

The expansion, now fully operational, brings additional specialty providers and services into the Fort Collins area, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the region for advanced care. Community members can now access a broader range of treatments closer to home, supporting faster diagnoses, ongoing care, and improved health outcomes.

Neurosurgery Dedication ceremony on March 31, 2026 (Photo courtesy Banner Health)

The newly opened services are designed to meet growing demand across Northern Colorado, where population growth continues to place pressure on healthcare systems. By increasing local capacity, Banner aims to ease wait times and provide more coordinated care for patients managing complex or chronic conditions.

For Fort Collins and surrounding communities, the impact is immediate. Patients and families benefit from shorter travel times, more appointment availability, and the ability to stay connected to care networks within the region. Local providers also gain stronger collaboration opportunities, helping streamline referrals and continuity of care.

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Surgical Oncology Dedication ceremony on March 31, 2026 (Photo courtesy Banner Health)

Healthcare leaders say the expansion reflects a broader effort to strengthen Northern Colorado’s medical infrastructure, ensuring residents have access to high-quality care without leaving their community.

Readers can view the full story and photo updates here: https://northfortynews.com/category/health-and-wellness/banner-expands-specialty-care-in-fort-collins/

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Attribution: Source material from North Forty News archives and Banner Health announcement