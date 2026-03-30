Banner Expands Specialty Care In Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New orthopedic, spine and oncology services increase access for Northern Colorado patients

Fort Collins patients will soon have expanded access to advanced surgical care as Banner Fort Collins Medical Center opens new specialty clinics focused on orthopedics, spine treatment, and oncology.

Community Message

The expansion, marked by a public dedication ceremony on March 31, adds more than 10,000 square feet of clinical space to meet growing healthcare demand across Northern Colorado. The new facilities bring specialized physicians and services together in one location, allowing patients to receive complex care closer to home.

The project includes a new Joint Replacement Center of Northern Colorado, a neurosurgery clinic dedicated to spine care, and expanded oncology surgery services. The orthopedic center features nine exam rooms, two X-ray suites, and integrated clinical support areas designed to guide patients from diagnosis through recovery.

The Joint Replacement Center is relocating from its Drake Road site to the hospital campus and will be staffed by a team of orthopedic specialists and physician assistants. Nearby, a new neurosurgery clinic will evaluate and treat conditions such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and spinal instability.

The spine program is led by Dr. Eric Arias and physician assistant Jocelyn Grigsby, who previously helped develop neurosurgery services in Greeley and are now expanding access in Fort Collins. Oncology surgery services will be supported by physicians from Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, providing additional cancer care resources within the region.

Hospital infrastructure improvements include a fourth operating room, expanded sterile processing space, upgraded staff areas, and additional parking for patients and visitors.

Banner Health leaders say the expansion reflects rapid population growth in Northern Colorado and increasing demand for specialized medical services.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at 4 p.m. at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, located at 4700 Lady Moon Drive. Community members, healthcare partners, and local leaders are invited to attend.

More information about services is available on Banner Health’s website at bannerhealth.com/fortcollins.

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Attribution: Banner Health