Wellington Claims First PSD Football Title in 50 Years

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eagles Complete Historic Undefeated Season with 35–0 Championship Win

Wellington Middle-High School has brought home a long-awaited victory for Northern Colorado, earning the Colorado 2A state football championship with a decisive 35–0 win over Elizabeth High School in Pueblo.

(Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

Wellington’s dominant performance capped an undefeated season filled with milestones: multiple shutouts, nine games with more than 30 points scored, and two explosive games topping 60 points. The Eagles’ triumph marks the first state football championship for a Poudre School District team in more than half a century—an achievement that resonates deeply across the Northern Colorado community.

(Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

This year’s championship also comes after last year’s heartbreaking finish, when a late-game call denied Wellington the title. Instead of letting that moment define them, the players responded with focus, resilience, and unmatched drive, culminating in one of the most commanding playoff runs in recent PSD history.

Residents and fans throughout Wellington and surrounding communities are celebrating the team’s accomplishment and the pride it brings to the region.

