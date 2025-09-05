Banner to Close McKee ER as Hospital Shifts to Specialty Care

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland facility transitions November 5; over 350 positions affected in Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. — Banner Health has announced it will close the emergency room at Banner McKee Medical Center in Loveland on November 5, 2025, as the hospital transitions to a specialty facility. The change is part of a broader effort to refocus regional services and better address evolving health care needs.

ER Closure and Job Impacts

The redeployment has significant repercussions for local staff. According to 9News, Banner Health plans to affect 351 positions across Northern Colorado, including those tied to the ER closure at McKee Medical Center.

Banner officials stated that more than half of the affected employees will be offered positions elsewhere in the network. At the same time, the remainder will receive severance packages, career counseling, and other transition support.

Regional Impact

Loveland and nearby communities will lose access to full-service emergency care at McKee. Patients will need to turn to Banner’s other ER facilities:

Banner North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley)

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Banner East Morgan County Hospital (Brush)

Banner Sterling Regional MedCenter

Urgent care remains available nearby at Banner Urgent Care in Loveland, roughly 1.4 miles from McKee.

What’s Next for McKee

Rebranded as Banner North Colorado Medical Center – Loveland, the facility will specialize in:

Inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical care

Rehabilitation services

Cardiac catheterization and rehabilitation

Interventional radiology

Mammography and specialty clinics

Continued Community Commitment

Banner emphasizes that this transition aligns with its long-term investment strategy in a rapidly growing Northern Colorado region, aimed at modernizing care delivery and expanding specialty service offerings.

Staff Support and Retention

With 351 positions impacted, Banner pledges extensive support, including career counseling for transitioning staff, with more than half expected to be placed in alternate roles across the system. In contrast, others receive severance and support resources.

Sources: Job-loss figures reported by 9News, and other information provided by Banner Health.