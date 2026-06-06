Colorado Health Experts Urge Caution Against Hantavirus

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rare but deadly rodent-borne illness remains a concern across Colorado, especially during spring and summer cleanup projects

As Coloradans spend more time outdoors and tackle seasonal cleaning projects, health experts are reminding residents to take precautions against hantavirus, a rare but potentially deadly disease spread by infected rodents and their droppings.

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Recent attention surrounding a hantavirus-related death in Colorado and international reports of a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship have renewed awareness of the disease. While infections remain uncommon, medical experts say the consequences can be severe when exposure occurs.

According to UCHealth physicians, hantavirus is most commonly transmitted when people inhale particles contaminated by rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. Deer mice, which are common throughout Colorado, are known carriers of the virus. Many people who become infected never actually see the mice responsible for the exposure.

Health officials caution against sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings, which can send virus-containing particles into the air. Instead, contaminated areas should be carefully disinfected and cleaned while wearing protective gear, including gloves and masks. Proper ventilation is also recommended when entering cabins, sheds, garages, attics, or other enclosed spaces that may have been occupied by rodents.

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Early symptoms of hantavirus often resemble the flu and may include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, nausea, and vomiting. As the illness progresses, patients can develop serious respiratory complications that require immediate medical attention. There is no specific cure or vaccine for hantavirus, but prompt medical treatment can improve outcomes.

Colorado has recorded hantavirus cases since the virus was first identified in the United States in 1993. Public health officials emphasize that the overall risk to the public remains low, but they encourage residents to take preventive measures, particularly during spring and summer when exposure is more common.

For more information about hantavirus prevention and symptoms, visit the UCHealth article on hantavirus prevention and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hantavirus resources.

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Attribution: Adapted from information provided by UCHealth Today. Original article by Katie Blocker.