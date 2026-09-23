Dementia Symposium Offers Caregiver Support

Free Fort Collins Event Focuses on Practical Strategies, Resources and Connection

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Northern Colorado families navigating dementia will have an opportunity to learn practical caregiving strategies and connect with community resources during Dementia Together’s annual Living Well With Dementia Educational Symposium on Friday, October 23.

The free event runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Timberline Church in Fort Collins and is designed for family care partners, community members and others affected by dementia.

The symposium will focus on strategies that can help care partners support the well-being of loved ones living with dementia while responding to challenging situations in ways that preserve dignity and connection.

“Too often, we are taught to ‘redirect’ the person living with dementia. At Dementia Together, we redirect the care partners—helping them reflect and respond in ways that preserve dignity and connection,” said Cyndy Luzinski, founder and executive director of Dementia Together.

“Our annual symposium is an opportunity for families to learn practical strategies that make everyday life more manageable and meaningful for everyone involved,” Luzinski said.

The program will begin with an introductory Doing Dementia Together session followed by three breakout sessions. Participants will also be able to meet other care partners, connect with local organizations and learn about resources available throughout Northern Colorado.

Dementia Together’s mission is that “no one has to walk the dementia journey alone.” The Northern Colorado nonprofit says it serves more than 5,000 people annually through more than 500 classes, workshops, consultations, support groups, memory cafes and social gatherings.

A care partner who attended a previous symposium described how the organization’s approach changed their perspective.

“I attended the symposium last year and was mad at you for telling me I was the one who needed to change,” the participant said. “I came back this year because you were right! It’s made such a huge difference in our lives.”

Admission is free through support from Right at Home Northern Colorado and The Gallery at Fort Collins. Complimentary on-site respite care for loved ones living with dementia will also be available through Right at Home Northern Colorado. Space for respite care is limited and advance registration is required.

Light snacks and water will be available during the event.

Event Details

What: Living Well With Dementia Educational Symposium

When: Friday, October 23, 2026, 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Where: Timberline Church, Fort Collins

Cost: Free; donations encouraged but not required

Respite Care: Complimentary on-site care is available with advance registration; space is limited

Registration and Information: https://dementiatogether.org/symposium

Dementia Together is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving people affected by dementia through education, enrichment, connection and support. Its programs are provided at no charge to families and are intended to strengthen connections among people living with dementia, their care partners and the broader community.

More information about the organization and its programs is available at https://dementiatogether.org.

Information provided by Dementia Together.