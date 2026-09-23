Two Felony Suspects Arrested in Greeley

Multi-agency operation follows Best Buy theft investigation and outstanding warrants

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Two men connected to a theft investigation at a Greeley Best Buy have been arrested following a multi-agency law enforcement operation, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said the investigation began after a theft in progress was reported at the Best Buy in the Centerplace shopping center at about 7:35 p.m. Sept. 15. Two male suspects allegedly stole multiple gaming devices before leaving the area.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as 30-year-old Benny Lucero, who police said was also wanted on numerous felony warrants in the region. Those warrants included allegations of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.

On Sept. 17, officers located Lucero driving a black Honda Accord with an adult female passenger in the 2800 block of 35th Avenue, according to police.

After an initial tactical vehicle intervention by Colorado State Patrol troopers was unsuccessful, authorities shifted to surveillance. Police said unmarked vehicles, automated license plate readers and drones operated through the Greeley Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center were used to follow the vehicle west on U.S. Highway 34 into Loveland for about an hour.

When traffic slowed, officers attempted to contain the Honda. Police allege Lucero tried to escape by swerving between lanes, striking an unmarked Colorado State Parole SUV and the rear of another motorist’s vehicle.

Greeley Special Enforcement Team officers then used a patrol vehicle to pin the Honda’s rear bumper and immobilize it, according to the department. Lucero was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Weld County Jail.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, police said Lucero faces new allegations related to the vehicle pursuit, reckless endangerment, collisions and the Sept. 15 Best Buy theft.

Investigators identified the second Best Buy suspect as 25-year-old Steven Gamez-Briseno. Police said Gamez-Briseno had outstanding felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, including Greeley, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Douglas County and Arapahoe County.

On Sept. 22, Special Enforcement Team officers conducted surveillance at Gamez-Briseno’s last known residence and arrested him without incident. Police said his outstanding cases include allegations of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, robbery and second-degree motor vehicle theft, along with misdemeanor offenses. He was also booked into the Weld County Jail.

The operation involved the Greeley Police Department Special Enforcement Team, Property Unit and Real-Time Information Center, along with the Loveland Police Department Community Improvement Unit, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Parole.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greeley Police SET Officer Kevin Douglas at 970-652-8234.

All charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Attribution: Greeley Police Department