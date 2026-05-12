Fort Collins CNA Program Opens

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Accelerated healthcare training aims to meet growing workforce needs in Northern Colorado

A new healthcare training program in Fort Collins is now enrolling students looking to begin careers in the medical field through an accelerated Certified Nurse Aide certification course.

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NoCo CNA Education, formerly known as the Columbine Geriatric Education Center, officially opened this week at 1000 E. Stuart Street in Fort Collins. The program offers classroom instruction and hands-on clinical training designed to prepare students for entry-level healthcare careers across Northern Colorado.

Program leaders say the 92-hour CNA course can be completed within a few weeks, depending on scheduling options, allowing graduates to enter the workforce more quickly than many traditional healthcare education pathways.

Healthcare providers across Colorado continue to face staffing shortages in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, long-term care facilities, and other patient care settings. Programs like NoCo CNA Education aim to help meet that need by preparing local residents for frontline healthcare roles.

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The training is led by experienced healthcare professionals and focuses on practical, real-world experience alongside foundational medical knowledge and patient-care skills.

Students interested in enrolling or learning more about the program can visit NoCo CNA Education’s website or contact the organization at [email protected].

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Attribution: Information provided by NoCo CNA Education.