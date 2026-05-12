Berthoud Student Wins Larimer Sticker Contest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Winning “I Voted” design will appear on ballots sent to more than 275,000 Larimer County voters this fall

A Berthoud High School student’s artwork will soon be seen across Larimer County as part of the 2026 General Election.

Community Message

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Office announced that Kylie Gibbs of Berthoud High School won this year’s “I Voted” Sticker Contest, a community-centered project designed to connect local students with civic engagement.

According to Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Tina Harris, Gibbs’ design stood out for its celebration of Colorado and Larimer County identity.

“Kylie’s design beautifully captures the spirit of Larimer County and Colorado, and it really highlights how talented our local high school students are,” Harris said.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The winning sticker features Colorado-themed imagery, including the state flag, mountain landscapes, the Colorado Blue Columbine, and the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep. The names of communities across Larimer County are also incorporated around the border of the design.

Gibbs said the contest gave students a unique opportunity to blend creativity with community pride.

“This was a super fun experience, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity,” Gibbs said. “All of the finalists had amazing designs, and I hope my sticker shows how wonderful Larimer County is!”

The 2026 contest drew 100 submissions from high school students throughout Larimer County. Ten finalists were selected, and community members cast nearly 2,500 votes to determine the winner.

Larimer County officials say Gibbs’ sticker will be mailed to more than 275,000 active registered voters ahead of the 2026 General Election. Designs from other finalists will also be available at local vote centers while supplies last.

County officials noted the contest helps encourage civic participation while spotlighting local student talent.

More information and all finalist designs are available at Larimer County’s I Voted contest page.

If local stories and community voices have become part of your routine, the Daily Update is one steady way to stay connected across Northern Colorado each morning. Read more and continue the habit at North Forty News Daily Update.

Attribution: Larimer County Clerk & Recorder Office