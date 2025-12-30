Genesis Health Clubs Unveils Major Miramont South Upgrade

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-million-dollar renovation brings expanded fitness, family, and recovery amenities to Fort Collins

Fort Collins residents now have a significant new option for fitness and wellness with the grand reopening of Genesis Health Clubs Miramont South following a comprehensive, multimillion-dollar renovation. The upgraded club at 901 Oakridge Drive will celebrate its reopening with a free, public event on Saturday, January 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The reimagined Miramont South location reflects a significant investment in Northern Colorado, expanding both fitness and lifestyle offerings to better serve families, athletes, and everyday members across the Fort Collins community. Club leaders say the renovation was designed to evolve alongside local expectations for health, wellness, and community connection.

“Fort Collins continues to raise the standard for health, wellness, and community,” said Rodney Steven II, owner and president of Genesis Health Clubs. “The transformation of Miramont South reflects our commitment to investing in this market and delivering fitness at its peak with world-class training, recovery, and lifestyle amenities designed to support every stage of a member’s journey.”

Expanded amenities for Northern Colorado families

The renovation delivers one of the most comprehensive fitness and wellness environments in the region, blending performance training, recovery options, and family-friendly features under one roof.

New luxury and lifestyle amenities include a café and lounge with a fireplace; on-site childcare and preschool programs; spa services such as massage and esthetics; hot tub and cold plunge pools; dry sauna and steam rooms; indoor and outdoor pools; and playgrounds and family recreation spaces.

On the fitness side, members now have access to a massive new strength-training building with eight Olympic lifting platforms, an expanded lower-body strength zone, new Hoist and Matrix equipment, a larger cardio floor, functional turf training, multiple group fitness studios, and a redesigned spin studio with touchscreen bikes. The club also features eight new tennis courts and a half-court basketball area.

Grand reopening event

The January 3 grand reopening is free and open to the public, offering fitness classes, kids’ aquatics activities, cardio tennis, complimentary childcare, food and drinks, prizes, and guided tours of the renovated facility.

Community members can RSVP online at https://lp.genesishealthclubs.com/miramont-south-grand-opening.

Source: Genesis Health Clubs