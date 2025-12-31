Home News Exhibit Explores Greeley in 1876

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A new museum exhibit examines how Greeley’s earliest residents experienced one of the most pivotal years in American and Colorado history.

Community members are invited to step back into 1876 at the Greeley History Museum, where Home News: A Greeley View of the Nation’s Centennial opens Thursday, January 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit marks the start of celebrations for the nation’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary.

Drawing from historic issues of The Greeley Tribune, the exhibit explores the headlines and debates that shaped daily life in Greeley during the post–Civil War era. Visitors will see how early residents discussed topics such as Colorado’s new constitution, water rights, agriculture, and women’s suffrage, including city founder and newspaper editor Nathan Meeker.

Through original reporting and commentary from the time, Home News offers a local lens on national change, highlighting how news connected community life in Northern Colorado to a rapidly evolving country.

