UCHealth Adds 32 Providers, Opens Four New Clinics

In response to growing patient demand, UCHealth is expanding its primary care network across Northern Colorado—welcoming 32 new providers and opening four new clinics while expanding two others.

As a longtime Northern Colorado resident, I know how vital access to quality primary care is for our communities. UCHealth’s expansion means shorter wait times, improved access to comprehensive care, and more choices for families in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Greeley, and beyond.

More Care, Closer to Home

Kevin Unger, CEO of UCHealth’s Northern Colorado Region, emphasized the importance of retaining experienced providers in the region. “They are committed to improving patients’ lives,” he said, “and we are thrilled they are choosing to stay in Northern Colorado to continue serving patients as part of UCHealth.”

Donna Lankford, regional vice president of operations for UCHealth Medical Group, noted that these long-term relationships between patients and providers “lead to better health outcomes.”

New and Expanded Clinic Locations

Here’s a breakdown of the newly added and expanded UCHealth primary care locations:

New Clinics:

Battlecreek Drive, Fort Collins – Opening May 2025

– Opening May 2025 Lake Street, Fort Collins (CSU Health and Medical Center) – Opening late April

– Opening late April Rangeview, Loveland – Now open

– Now open Shields Street, Fort Collins – Opening later this year

Expanded Clinics:

Mason Street, Fort Collins – Expanding in late April

– Expanding in late April Prospect Road, Fort Collins – Expanding in May

These new providers include physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, many of whom have been practicing in Northern Colorado for years. They’ll begin seeing patients between April and August.

Existing Locations Welcome New Faces

In addition to the new clinics, several providers are also joining existing locations in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, and Windsor. This includes the Family Medicine Residency Program in Fort Collins and the UCHealth Family Medicine clinics in Orchards, Windsor, and Longmont.

How to Schedule

To schedule an appointment or learn more, patients can call 970.495.7410 or visit uchealth.org. If your preferred provider hasn’t started yet, UCHealth nurse navigators can help find care in the meantime.

About UCHealth:

UCHealth is a nonprofit health system serving Colorado, southern Wyoming, and western Nebraska with 14 acute-care hospitals, over 200 clinics, and 35,000 employees. Anchored by the University of Colorado Hospital, it offers world-class care, innovative treatments, and advanced clinical trials.