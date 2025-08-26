Colorado Ranks Among Worst States for Road Rage, Fort Collins Police Urges Drivers to Stay Safe

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local officers share prevention tips to keep Northern Colorado roads safer

Fort Collins Police Services is reminding Northern Colorado drivers to stay alert and courteous on the streets after a recent Consumer Affairs article ranked Colorado as the third-worst state in the nation for road rage incidents.

Police officials say aggressive driving poses risks not only to those directly involved but to every motorist sharing the roadway. With growing concerns across the state, Fort Collins officers are urging drivers to take steps to reduce tension and avoid confrontation.

Tips to Avoid or Defuse Road Rage

Drive courteously – don’t engage with aggressive drivers.

– don’t engage with aggressive drivers. Offer an apology wave if you accidentally cut someone off.

if you accidentally cut someone off. Limit horn use to avoid escalating the situation.

to avoid escalating the situation. Create distance by exiting or turning off when safe.

by exiting or turning off when safe. Stay in your vehicle – never confront another driver on foot.

– never confront another driver on foot. Call 911 if unsafe – especially if followed, and head toward the nearest police station.

“Road rage is a preventable danger,” Fort Collins Police said in a statement. “By making safe, respectful choices, we can keep our community safer for everyone behind the wheel.”

To read the full Consumer Affairs report, visit ConsumerAffairs.com.

Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.