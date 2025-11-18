Suspect Identified in Berthoud Pursuit; CIRT Investigation Continues

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Charges Filed Against Suspect as Deputy Is Medically Cleared

Larimer County investigators have released new details following Sunday’s officer-involved incident connected to the early-morning pursuit in Berthoud, previously reported by North Forty News:

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/driver-and-deputy-injured-after-early-morning-berthoud-pursuit/

Investigators with the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team have identified the suspect as Matthew David Wright, 34, who was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges. The incident occurred after a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop near Grand Market Avenue and TPC Parkway at approximately 2:32 a.m. on November 16.

Matthew David Wright

Wright allegedly fled at high speed, prompting a pursuit that ended east of I-25 on Highway 60, where the deputy performed a PIT maneuver. Investigators report that Wright accelerated toward the deputy, prompting the deputy to fire his service weapon. Wright later received medical treatment for minor injuries. He was not struck by gunfire.

The deputy, initially transported to a hospital due to injury concerns, has since been cleared following a medical evaluation.

Charges Filed

Wright was booked on the following allegations:

Vehicular Eluding (Class 5 Felony)

Attempted 3rd Degree Assault (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

Speeding 40+ MPH Over Limit (Class 2 Traffic Misdemeanor)

Driving Under Suspension (Class A Traffic Infraction)

Investigators emphasize that all charges are accusations and Wright is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Additional charges may follow pending review by the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.

An adult passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Detective Corporal Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.

A booking photo was provided courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. No further details are being released at this time.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office / Fort Collins Police Services