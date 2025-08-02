Rabid Bat Confirmed Near Popular Loveland Trail

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. – A bat found near the Equalizer Loop Trail in Loveland has tested positive for rabies, prompting public health officials to issue a warning for residents and visitors who may have had contact with the animal.

The bat was discovered under a tree along the Loveland/Greeley Canal near the Rocky Mountain Avenue overpass. A passerby, recognizing the risk, avoided touching the bat and immediately contacted the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. The bat was safely collected, tested, and confirmed positive for rabies on Friday.

Health officials are asking anyone who may have had direct contact with a bat in this area—either themselves, their children, or their pets—to call the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment at 970-498-6666.

“Simply being near the trail or the area is not considered an exposure,” said a department representative. “Transmission of rabies requires contact where saliva enters the body through a bite or scratch.”

While human rabies cases are sporadic in the U.S., the disease is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear. However, post-exposure treatment is highly effective when administered promptly.

The Health Department also reminded residents never to touch or feed wild animals and to make sure their pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations. If you see a sick or injured wild animal, contact NOCO Humane Animal Protection & Control at 970-226-3647 ext. 7.

For more information, including a map of the bat’s location and current rabies data, visit: larimer.gov/rabies

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment