Windsor Man Found Guilty in Armed Firetruck Standoff

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

17 felony and misdemeanor convictions stem from violent January 2024 confrontation in hotel parking lot

A Larimer County jury has found Damien Jackson guilty of 17 charges, including multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, following a January 7, 2024 armed confrontation with law enforcement in Windsor. The incident unfolded outside the AmericInn Lodge and Suites when Jackson reportedly pulled a fire alarm, prompting emergency response teams to the scene.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue responded to the alarm, followed by Windsor Police when reports of an armed man surfaced. As officers arrived, Jackson climbed onto a firetruck and began firing at them. Two civilians caught between Jackson and the officers were quickly evacuated without injury. Officers returned fire and, after a standoff, took Jackson into custody.

Upon arrest, Jackson was found to be wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms. Investigators later discovered he had live-streamed the attack and had additional weapons and ammunition in his vehicle. Prosecutors say Jackson intentionally triggered the fire alarm to lure first responders.

“This defendant nearly killed both law enforcement officers and civilians that day, and we are thankful the situation wasn’t far worse,” said 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “I commend the bravery of the first responders and our trial team for ensuring this dangerous individual is held accountable.”

The three-day trial included testimony from law enforcement officers, firearm experts, crime scene analysts, and civilians caught in the crossfire. Chief Deputy District Attorney Robert Axmacher and Senior Deputy DA Michael Mangione led the prosecution.

Jackson was convicted on all charges, including:

5 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder (Class 2 Felony) – 16–48 years each

3 counts of First-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (Class 3 Felony) – 10–32 years each

5 counts of Felony Menacing with a Weapon (Class 5 Felony) – 1–3 years each

False Reporting, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Reckless Endangerment (Class 2 Misdemeanors) – up to 364 days each

With violent crime sentence enhancements applied, Jackson faces a minimum of 80 years in the Department of Corrections.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, at 1:30 PM in Courtroom 4B.

To learn more, visit the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.

Source: Office of the District Attorney, 8th Judicial District, serving Larimer and Jackson counties.