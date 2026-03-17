Simple Nutrition Tips for Families During National Nutrition Month

By Courtney Schauder, Health Engagement Consultant | UnitedHealthcare Colorado

Healthy eating habits at home can help prevent chronic disease and support lifelong wellness.

March is National Nutrition Month. Good nutrition is about more than maintaining a healthy weight; it promotes healthy aging and helps combat diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Despite the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, only 7.4% of adults reported eating two or more fruits or three or more vegetables a day.

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Prioritizing nutrient-rich foods, such as a variety of fruits and vegetables, healthy proteins like nuts and fish, and whole-grain fiber, while limiting processed foods and added sugars, is essential for overall wellness.

A nutritious diet does not have to look the same for everyone. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans intentionally provide recommendations based on food groups and subgroups – not specific foods and beverages – to allow for customization and to help individuals make food their own by selecting healthy foods, beverages, and snacks that work with their personal preferences.

Here are some tips for individuals to help promote strong nutritional health:

Encourage healthy eating from a young age. According to the CDC, fewer than 1 in 10 children and adults eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, and only 4 in 10 meet fruit recommendations. A great way to ensure children receive a nutritionally balanced, healthy, and appealing meal is to pack a healthy school lunch. Swap out added sugars, such as those found in grain-based desserts, breakfast cereals, yogurts, and flavored milks, with fresh-cut fruits and veggies, whole grains, seafood, beans, low-fat dairy products, or lean meats and poultry.

Limit or avoid foods high in added sugar, carbohydrates, and saturated fat. Most foods can fit into a healthy eating pattern when consumed in moderation. However, according to the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines, some foods and beverages that are higher in added sugar, saturated fat, and sodium should be limited, including:

Alcoholic beverages: If adults of legal drinking age choose to drink alcohol, they should limit their intake to two drinks per day for men or one drink or less per day for women. Some people should avoid drinking alcohol altogether, including women who are pregnant and those with certain health conditions.

Sodium: Adults should consume less than 2,300 milligrams per day – even less for children under 14. High sodium content is often found in highly processed foods and should be avoided.

Added sugars: Added sugars can be hard to spot. To help identify sources of added sugars, look for ingredients that include the word “sugar” or “syrup” or end in “-ose.”

Saturated fat: Healthy fats from meats, poultry, and eggs are essential in a balanced diet; however, saturated fat intake should not exceed 10% of total daily calories.

Understand the most important guidelines. Food and diet can be customized to reflect personal preferences, budgetary restrictions, and cultural traditions. The USDA recommends that Americans meet their nutritional needs through consuming nutrient-dense foods and beverages and staying within daily calorie limits.

Ultimately, choosing nutrient-rich foods should be the focus when deciding what to eat. Most of the calories (approximately 85 percent) a person consumes in a day come from nutrient-rich foods; only a small amount (approximately 15 percent) is left over for saturated fats, sugar, or alcoholic beverages.

Where to begin. While making any major lifestyle change can feel overwhelming, incorporating more nutritious foods does not have to be challenging. Recognizing that the foods and beverages we consume have a profound effect on our health is a great place to start. The scientific connection between food and health is well documented, and there is substantial evidence that healthy dietary patterns can help people achieve and maintain good health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases at all stages of life.

Encouraging healthy eating habits from a young age and staying consistent by prioritizing a nutrient-rich lifestyle are key to living a longer, healthier life. Using online resources, such as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, can help you decide what to eat and drink to support a healthy eating routine.

Attribution: Content Provided by United Healthcare of Colorado