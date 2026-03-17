Power Lines Spark Sterry Fire Near Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators say fallen tree brought down lines, igniting grass fire that led to evacuations

Fire investigators have confirmed that downed power lines caused last week’s Sterry Fire in north Fort Collins, a fast-moving grass fire that triggered mandatory evacuations and a rapid emergency response on March 12.

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According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Poudre Fire Authority, the fire burned approximately one acre just north of the city. The incident forced nearby residents to evacuate as crews worked to contain the flames and protect surrounding homes and businesses.

Sterry Fire, March 12, 2026 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Investigators determined that a tree fell through overhead power lines behind Wray Plumbing & Heating roughly 30 minutes before the first 911 calls were received. The falling tree pulled the lines down, breaking through a fence and landing in dry grass, where the fire ignited.

Emergency responders, including Poudre Fire Authority personnel, examined the scene, interviewed witnesses, and ruled out other possible causes before confirming the origin.

Sterry Fire, March 12, 2026 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The incident comes amid a period of high fire danger across Northern Colorado, where dry conditions and gusty winds have increased the risk of fast-spreading fires. Officials are urging residents to stay alert and prepared.

Larimer County officials recommend signing up for emergency alerts through NOCOAlert to receive timely updates about evacuations, road closures, and other critical safety information. Residents can register at https://www.nocoalert.org.

Sterry Fire, March 12, 2026 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

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Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Poudre Fire Authority.