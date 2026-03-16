Live Music With Aubrey Dale At Loveland Aleworks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Country singer-songwriter brings laid-back tunes to Loveland’s brewery scene

Loveland music fans have a chance to enjoy an easygoing evening of live country music as singer-songwriter Aubrey Dale performs at Loveland Aleworks this weekend and into next week.

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The performances take place at Loveland Aleworks, located at 118 West Fourth Street in downtown Loveland, with shows scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21; Sunday, March 22; Monday, March 23; and Tuesday, March 24.

Known for heartfelt lyrics and relaxed country vibes, Dale’s performances offer a casual setting where listeners can settle in with a drink and enjoy live music in one of Loveland’s popular community gathering spots. The show will take place in the brewery’s loading dock area, creating an informal, open-air atmosphere for guests.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages, making it an accessible option for locals looking to wind down after work or gather with friends for live music in downtown Loveland.

Loveland Aleworks regularly hosts community-centered events, such as live music, bringing together craft beer enthusiasts and local artists in a welcoming setting.

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