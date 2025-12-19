Rare ‘Particularly Dangerous’ Fire Warning Issued

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents are urged to remain on high alert, as the National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a rare, Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning, indicating the potential for rapid wildfire spread in and near the Boulder and Jefferson County foothills. The area includes parts of Estes Park.

According to NWS Boulder, these warnings are issued infrequently and indicate a heightened threat due to a combination of strong winds, very low humidity, and critically dry fuels. While the warning is centered south of Larimer County, similar weather conditions can impact surrounding Front Range communities, including Northern Colorado.

Fire officials stress that conditions may change quickly and that residents should be prepared to take swift action if a wildfire develops. Avoid activities that could spark fires, secure loose items that could blow into power lines, and stay informed through official weather and emergency channels.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor conditions closely and will provide updates as the situation evolves.

Source: National Weather Service Boulder (@NWSBoulder)