Severance Decommissions Tornado Sirens, Shifts to Modern Alerts

In a move reflecting advances in emergency communications, the Town of Severance is officially decommissioning its tornado sirens as of April 2025. After reviewing feedback from residents and assessing the system’s performance, officials determined that the sirens were both unreliable and increasingly expensive to maintain.

Severance leaders emphasized that modern alert systems—such as mobile apps and digital communication—offer significantly more effective and personalized ways to stay informed during emergencies.

How Residents Can Stay Informed:

Download the CodeRED Mobile App for real-time emergency alerts.

for real-time emergency alerts. Register your address to receive location-specific warnings.

to receive location-specific warnings. Use alternative sources like local media, NOAA weather radio, or online platforms to stay up to date.

This change is part of Severance’s broader effort to promote efficient emergency preparedness across the community.

For more information and instructions on signing up for CodeRED, visit the town’s official Emergency Preparedness webpage.