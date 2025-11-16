UCHealth Awards $775,000 to Support 76 Nonprofits Strengthening Community Health Across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer and Weld Counties receive $270,000 for food security, mental health, housing stability and outreach services

UCHealth has awarded $775,000 to 76 nonprofit organizations statewide—including more than a dozen in Larimer and Weld counties—supporting programs that target the root causes of poor health in Northern Colorado. The grants will help expand services such as mental health support, food assistance, transportation, housing stability, and workforce development for vulnerable residents.

UCHealth leaders say the investment is part of an ongoing commitment to tackling local health disparities by partnering with organizations on the front lines.

“UCHealth is honored to support organizations that share in our deeply rooted mission to improve lives,” said Colette Thompson, UCHealth’s senior director of community health in northern Colorado. “We work with our community partners for a collective impact to address identified health issues, particularly for our most vulnerable populations.”

Northern Colorado organizations receiving a combined $270,000 include Alliance for Suicide Prevention, The Family Center/La Familia, Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, Fort Collins Rescue Mission, The Matthews House, North Colorado Health Alliance, Outreach Fort Collins, and SAINT/Care-A-Van.

Two major local beneficiaries are Harvest Farm and Fort Collins Rescue Mission.

“UCHealth’s generous partnership empowers us to continue saying ‘yes’ to those most vulnerable in our community,” said Kyle McPherson, senior director of the organization. “Their support strengthens our ability to provide life-changing care and create lasting pathways toward transformation.”

The funding will bolster preventive care, mental health outreach, transportation access, senior nutrition, homelessness support, and programs that help families maintain housing and build financial independence. Grants range from $1,000 to $30,000 and were awarded to organizations offering innovative, community-driven solutions.

UCHealth reports providing $1.3 billion in community benefits last year, including $568 million in uncompensated care.

Source: UCHealth