UCHealth Innovation Saves Lives: Virtual Monitoring Reduces Sepsis Deaths

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local hospitals lead nationwide effort to detect life-threatening infections faster

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – UCHealth hospitals in Northern Colorado are playing a critical role in reducing deaths from sepsis, a life-threatening complication of infection, through advanced virtual monitoring technology and improved care coordination.

Systemwide, UCHealth now prevents at least 1,000 additional sepsis deaths each year compared to hospitals with average mortality rates—a fivefold increase over the past five years. The progress is evident in Pueblo, where UCHealth Parkview Medical Center now ranks in the top 10th percentile nationwide for reducing sepsis deaths. Every UCHealth hospital is in the nation’s top 25 percent, with eight facilities—including those in Northern Colorado—earning top 10 percent status.

“Sepsis is hard to detect because it’s subtle until it’s not,” said Amy Hassell, chief nursing officer of the UCHealth Virtual Health Center. “It is high consequence, and it has time consequence. Typically, for every hour you get antibiotics, your mortality improves by 10 percent. You want to find it as early as you can.”

UCHealth has customized its Epic electronic health record to continuously track patient data, including oxygen levels, blood pressure, temperature, and lab results. Early warning signs automatically trigger alerts to the Virtual Health Center, which collaborates in real time with bedside providers using secure camera connections when necessary.

Dr. Diana Breyer, UCHealth’s Northern Colorado chief medical officer, emphasized the region’s role in developing this innovation: “Sepsis is one of the most urgent threats patients face, and virtual monitoring helps us to catch it earlier and respond faster with time-sensitive interventions. It is a powerful example of how innovation can protect patients and drive better outcomes.”

Virtual health support is designed to enhance, not replace, bedside care. “By combining advanced technology with high-reliability processes, we’re ensuring safer hospital stays for our patients,” added Dr. James Caldwell, chief medical officer at UCHealth Parkview.

Sepsis remains one of the leading causes of death in hospitals, but UCHealth’s approach is giving patients in Northern Colorado and beyond a stronger chance at recovery. September is recognized nationally as Sepsis Awareness Month, serving as a crucial reminder of the importance of early detection and advanced monitoring.

