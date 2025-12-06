UCHealth Tightens Visitor Policies as Respiratory Illnesses Rise Across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Health system urges Northern Colorado residents to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings

UCHealth has enacted seasonal visitor restrictions across all hospitals and clinics amid rising respiratory illnesses statewide, including in Northern Colorado, during the busy holiday season.

Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth, said the rise in cases is consistent with what Colorado typically sees this time of year. “We are officially in respiratory virus season, which includes everything from the common cold to more severe illnesses,” she said.

UCHealth’s updated visitor policy aims to help protect patients, visitors, and staff as viral activity intensifies. Most patients may have multiple visitors per day. Still, no more than two at a time during standard visiting hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors under age 12 are not permitted in high-risk areas, such as intensive care units, oncology floors, transplant areas, and pediatric units, including NICUs and special care nurseries.

Visitors who show signs of respiratory illness will be asked to wear a mask or postpone their visit.

Dr. Barron emphasized the importance of vaccination—particularly for flu and COVID-19—saying that it takes about two weeks for vaccines to reach full effectiveness. With holiday gatherings approaching, she urged Coloradans to get vaccinated now and stay home if they feel ill.

UCHealth has also published additional guidance for staying healthy during cold and flu season.

Link: https://www.uchealth.org/today/how-to-stay-healthy-during-cold-and-flu-season/

Northern Colorado residents can help protect their families and communities by getting vaccinated, masking when they are sick, and staying home when they have symptoms. Visit https://www.uchealth.org for more information.

Attribution: Source — UCHealth