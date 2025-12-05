We Just Launched Something Big for Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There are weeks when the work we do here feels significant—and this is one of them.

As I pulled this edition together from my desk overlooking fresh December snow, I kept thinking about connection. Not just the headlines or the photos or the stories we bring you, but the way Northern Colorado stays linked through shared moments—big and small. That’s why I’m incredibly proud to share two significant announcements this week that will shape the way we connect with you in 2026 and beyond.

A Calendar Like Nothing We’ve Ever Published Before

This week, we launched the most ambitious community calendar in the history of North Forty News—thousands of events, not just from your neighborhood, but from across the region and around the nation.

This isn’t a simple listing page. It’s a powerful discovery tool for families, musicians, nonprofits, adventure seekers, arts lovers—everyone who wants to know what’s happening right now.

Explore it anytime at: NorthFortyNews.com/calendar

After 30+ years of publishing local news, I’ve never seen a content engine this dynamic. It’s fast, searchable, constantly updating, and built to grow. And best of all: it’s free for our readers and our communities.

Our New 2026 Media Kit Is Live

We also just released our completely redesigned 2026 Media Kit, built to give Northern Colorado’s businesses a clear, effective way to reach our tens of thousands of loyal readers across every platform each week — email, web, social, and print.

You can explore it here: NorthFortyNews.com/2026MediaKit

If you’re a local advertiser, partner, or nonprofit, this new kit was built with you in mind. The opportunities we offer are flexible, affordable, and genuinely community-driven. And if you’re a reader, I want to say this clearly: supporting our advertisers supports local news. Their investment is what makes every edition you read possible.

A Community Worth Celebrating

When you read stories across this week’s issue—CSU’s work to expand behavioral health access, Wellington’s park milestone, the region’s arts scene, and our new Publisher’s Plate feature—you’ll see a shared thread: people building community, one action at a time.

As always, thank you for reading, subscribing, sharing, and staying connected with us. Northern Colorado is special because of people like you.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at

NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—each new edition is posted there automatically.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

