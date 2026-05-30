Weld County 911 Adds AED Locator Tool

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New technology helps dispatchers direct callers to nearby lifesaving devices

Weld County 911 dispatchers now have a new tool to help callers locate automated external defibrillators (AEDs) during cardiac emergencies.

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The technology, known as 911-initiated AED response, allows dispatchers to identify nearby public AEDs and provide directions to callers. The system works alongside the PulsePoint Respond app, which alerts CPR-trained volunteers when someone experiences cardiac arrest in a public location.

Officials say quick access to CPR and AEDs can significantly improve survival outcomes. The technology uses the National Emergency AED Registry, which contains more than 212,000 registered AED locations nationwide.

Residents and businesses can also register AED locations through the PulsePoint AED app. More information is available at https://www.pulsepoint.org.

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Attribution: Information provided by Weld County Government.