Conrad Ball Award Nominations Open

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County seeks nominees who have advanced criminal justice innovation and service

Nominations are now being accepted for the 48th Annual Conrad L. Ball Award, an honor recognizing individuals or teams that have made significant contributions to improving the criminal justice system in Larimer County.

Community Message

The annual award commemorates the legacy of the late Honorable Conrad L. Ball, a judge in Colorado’s 8th Judicial District who championed innovative approaches to criminal justice throughout his career. Each year, the award highlights those who continue that tradition through leadership, service, and meaningful impact within the local justice system.

The recognition provides an opportunity for community members, criminal justice professionals, and organizations across Northern Colorado to honor those whose work has strengthened public safety, rehabilitation efforts, victim services, collaboration, or other areas of the justice system.

Larimer County Community Corrections oversees the nomination process, advisory board voting, and award presentation. Officials encourage nominators to highlight the nominee’s accomplishments, years of service, leadership contributions, and measurable impacts on the community.

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Nominations will be accepted through July 20, 2026. A nomination should include a brief essay of no more than one page describing the nominee’s achievements and contributions.

Nominations may be submitted online at https://www.larimer.gov/comcor/conrad-ball-award-nomination or by email to [email protected] or [email protected].

Additional information about the award, including past recipients, is available at https://www.larimer.gov.

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Attribution: Information provided by Larimer County Community Corrections.