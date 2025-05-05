Weld County Health Officials Urge Residents to Monitor Blood Pressure During National Awareness Month

WELD COUNTY, CO — As part of National High Blood Pressure Education Month this May, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) is encouraging residents to prioritize their heart health by checking and managing their blood pressure.

According to the most recent Weld County Community Health Survey, 29% of local residents reported having high blood pressure. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 1.13 billion people globally live with hypertension—a condition often referred to as the “silent killer” due to its lack of obvious symptoms.

“Because high blood pressure frequently goes unnoticed, regular monitoring is crucial,” said Kelly Martinez, WCDPHE’s Public Health Education Manager. “Checking your blood pressure is a simple step that can lead to early diagnosis and treatment, reducing the risk of serious health issues later on.”

High blood pressure can lead to serious complications like heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Risk factors include inactivity, poor diet, smoking, age, genetic predisposition, and chronic health conditions such as diabetes and sleep apnea.

To help residents reduce their risk, WCDPHE offers several prevention programs, including:

Heart of Weld

Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL)

Cooking Matters

These initiatives provide tools and support to encourage healthier lifestyles across Weld County communities.

For more information on how to participate in these programs, visit weld.gov/go/healthed.