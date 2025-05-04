Windsor Police Arrest Suspect in Covenant Park Playground Arson

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Windsor Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fire that damaged the playground at Covenant Park early Friday morning, May 2.

Officers responded to reports of the fire at the park, located at 1401 Fernwood Drive, and launched an immediate investigation. During a neighborhood canvas, detectives identified and apprehended Joshua Davis (DOB 03/02/2000). Davis was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of Second-Degree Arson (CRS 18-4-103), a Class 3 felony.

As a result of the fire, the playground has been declared unsafe and will remain closed until further notice. Town officials are urging residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues. The scene remains active as investigators work to determine the full extent of the damage and any contributing factors.

“Our parks are vital spaces for families and children in our community,” said a spokesperson for the Windsor Police Department. “We take incidents like this very seriously and appreciate the public’s cooperation as we move forward with the investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Schmidt-Johnson at [email protected].

To explore alternative local playgrounds, visit recreationliveshere.com/Facilities.