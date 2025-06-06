Weld Health Officials Encourage Preventive Care During National Men’s Health Week

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado Men Urged to Prioritize Screenings, Nutrition, and Mental Health June 2–6

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – As part of National Men’s Health Week, the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) is calling on men across Northern Colorado to take charge of their well-being by adopting preventive health measures. Running from June 2 to June 6, this annual campaign highlights the often-overlooked health needs of men and emphasizes the importance of early detection and adopting healthy habits.

Studies show that men are less likely than women to visit a doctor regularly and more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors like smoking, excessive drinking, and poor nutrition. These trends contribute to men having higher death rates from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and suicide.

“Much like maintaining a vehicle, staying on top of your health requires routine care,” said Kelly Martinez, Public Health Education Manager at WCDPHE. “Preventive screenings, nutrition, physical activity, and mental health support all play a role in helping men live well.”

WCDPHE encourages men to follow a regular health screening schedule:

Age 30+ : Consider an electrocardiogram (EKG) for heart health.

: Consider an electrocardiogram (EKG) for heart health. Age 45+ : Begin annual colon and prostate screenings via rectal exams.

: Begin annual colon and prostate screenings via rectal exams. Age 50+ : Schedule a colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy every 3–4 years.

: Schedule a colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy every 3–4 years. Age 65–75: If you’ve ever smoked, ask about screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and low-dose CT scans for lung cancer.

These simple steps can make a significant difference in long-term health and quality of life.

For more information about public health services and screening opportunities, visit weldhealth.org.

Source: Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment