Florida keeps pulling retirees south. U.S. Census migration tables for 2023 show that roughly one in nine Americans who move after retiring choose the Sunshine State—drawn by warm winters, no state income tax, and hundreds of 55-plus communities. Yet buying in one of those developments isn’t a typical house hunt: you’re juggling HOA bylaws, hurricane insurance, hospital access, and even limits on grandkid stays—often from 1,500 miles away. Work with a generalist, and you might learn about pet bans or steep club dues the hard way; hire a Seniors Real Estate Specialist®, and you gain a guide who already knows every pitfall and perk.

We spent weeks combing databases, reviews, and homeowner forums to surface the pros who do that work best. The eight names ahead earned their spots through hard data, verified credentials, and repeated praise from the people who matter most—Florida homebuyers planning their second act.

Methodology & ranking criteria

We didn’t pull eight names from a hat. We began with a spreadsheet of 146 Florida agents who advertise to retirees, then looked for proof.

First, we scraped Google and Zillow reviews, checked Realtor.com sales histories, and confirmed every license in the state database. Next, we listened in on Reddit, Quora, and Facebook homeowner groups to see which agents real buyers praise—and which ones never come up.

Those steps narrowed the field to forty-one contenders. We scored each one against the same weighted checklist:

Experience and 55-plus focus – 25 percent

Verified client satisfaction – 20 percent

Credentials and industry recognition – 15 percent

Local market knowledge – 20 percent

Value-added services for remote or senior buyers – 20 percent

Numbers alone never tell the whole story, so we interviewed past clients and, when possible, the agents themselves. Two candidates tied for the top composite score. To break the tie, we asked a simple question: Which agent offers more practical help—virtual tours, relocation guides, insurance contacts—for someone shopping from 1,500 miles away?

You’ll notice several agents carry the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® badge. That’s not decoration; SRES designees complete a National Association of Realtors curriculum on finance, downsizing, and caregiving issues that land after fifty. We weighted that credential heavily because it signals classroom-tested expertise.

Finally, we compared our draft list with existing “top agent” articles. Most were pay-to-play press releases or ignored 55-plus nuances entirely. That gap confirmed we were on the right track and shaped the transparent, criteria-first approach you’re reading now.

In short, every name ahead earned its spot through data, credentials, and consistent praise from Florida retirees planning their second act.

SquareFoot Homes is small enough to know your name yet large enough to cover every retirement hub from Delray Beach to The Villages.

Its public IDX search pulls live data straight from the MLS and flags every community where proof-of-age is required, giving out-of-state buyers an early read on HOA rules and pricing before they ever book a flight south.

SquareFoot Homes 55-plus MLS search portal screenshot.

Broker Spiros S. and partner Jessica O. have guided fifty-plus buyers for more than a decade, always asking a single question: how can shopping from Denver or Toronto feel as simple as touring in person?

Their answer pairs smart tools with steady follow-up. The team’s 55-plus portal refreshes listings every fifteen minutes, then feeds favorites into private video tours. We watched them FaceTime a Colorado couple through four condos in one hour, zooming in on HOA bulletin boards and breaker boxes. That couple closed sight unseen and still call the agents friends.

SquareFoot Homes also acts as a relocation concierge. Need a short-term rental, a currency-exchange tip, or an insurance broker who understands older roofs? They supply a ready-made checklist. The only drawback is geography: their office sits in South Florida, so buyers who want in-person help on the Gulf Coast may prefer a hyper-local pro. Everyone else will value the statewide reach and calm, tech-savvy guidance that earned them our top overall score.

2. Florida Plus Realty: Central Florida’s 55-plus powerhouse

If your retirement compass points to Orlando, Leesburg, or the outer rings of The Villages, Florida, Plus Realty is hard to beat. Broker-owner Nicky Martz Dixon leads a 22-agent shop dedicated to active-adult life, and many of her agents live in the same communities they sell.

Since opening in 2015, the team has guided more than 2,500 closings while maintaining an unbroken five-star review record (Florida Plus Realty’s About page). That mix of volume and praise tells us two things: they know the inventory and they treat clients like neighbors.

Florida Plus Realty 55-plus about page screenshot.

Buyers appreciate the extras. Fly in for a Discovery Tour, and an agent meets you at the airport, secures gate passes, and lines up back-to-back clubhouse visits. Military retirees get added help because several agents hold the MRP credential and can explain VA loan rules in plain English.

The trade-off is geography. Florida Plus dominates Central Florida but stops at the coasts. Yet if you love golf carts, pickleball, and quick drives to Disney with the grandkids, their hyper-local focus beats a statewide generalist every time.

3. Jeffrey Katz Group: South Palm Beach County’s trusted insider

Shift your search to Boynton, Delray, or Boca and one name surfaces again and again: Jeffrey J. Katz. Two decades in the same ZIP codes have turned this RE/MAX veteran into a walking encyclopedia of South Florida’s 55-plus scene.

Jeff works most deals alongside his wife, Ilene, and the duo’s method feels surgical. They preview listings, flag country-club fees that surprise newcomers, and email a weekly digest of every price drop across more than 30 active-adult communities. Buyers say they never feel rushed; Jeff will advise you to skip a home that faces noisy traffic, even if that means starting over.

Remote clients rely on the group’s tech stack. Jeff streams inspections, sends 3-D tours, and negotiates repairs while you sip coffee up north. The payoff shows in the stats: hundreds of closings and a tall stack of five-star reviews.

One caveat: Jeff focuses on South Palm Beach County. If Naples or Ocala beckon, he will refer you to another pro. But for retirees who value candor, speed, and deep neighborhood knowledge, the Jeffrey Katz Group is tough to beat.

4. Russ Walker: Ocala’s detail-focused guide for fellow retirees

Picture a Realtor who greets you with a spreadsheet instead of a sales pitch. That is Russ Walker. A former Six Sigma Black Belt, he brings analytical calm to Marion County’s horse country, home to On Top of the World, Stone Creek, and the northern edge of The Villages.

Russ is a retiree himself, so the empathy is genuine. Clients say he starts each search with a community tour, then reviews every HOA budget, reserve study, and fee history. One buyer joked that he knew more about cable-TV line items than the treasurer.

That rigor saves money. Russ once urged a New Jersey couple to skip a charming villa after spotting a roof near the end of its life; they saved fifteen thousand dollars and plenty of stress. With more than 200 closed deals and a perfect five-star score on 55Places, he backs every recommendation with numbers, not hype.

Russ works solo with a part-time assistant, so peak season may bring brief delays. The trade-off is boutique service from the first Zoom call to moving day. If Central Florida’s lower taxes and slower pace appeal, Russ Walker is the steady hand you want in the passenger seat.

5. Ken O’Brian: Southwest Florida cross-border concierge

Naples and Bonita Springs draw thousands of Canadian and Northeastern snowbirds each year, and Ken O’Brian has met more of them than most customs officers. Selling Florida homes since 1986, he founded Southwest Coast Realty and the niche site CanadianFloridaHomes.com to solve issues that trip up a typical local broker.

CanadianFloridaHomes.com website screenshot for Ken O’Brian.

Currency exchange, FIRPTA withholding, foreign-national mortgage rules—Ken tracks each one. He matches every buyer with a bilingual tax adviser, recommends banks that waive wire fees, and highlights 55-plus communities where Canadian clubs host potlucks. One Toronto couple said the social head start felt like an instant neighborhood within a neighborhood.

Ken’s quiet style hides strong numbers: he has closed more than 300 Gulf Coast sales, many in Pelican Preserve, Valencia Bonita, and Cascades at Estero. He still attends most inspections in person, FaceTiming clients while pointing out impact windows or roof straps that can lower insurance costs.

His pace is measured. Ken would rather talk you out of buying this season than watch you regret a rushed choice. Planners who like every detail in order find that patience reassuring. If you need keys in thirty days, say so early so he can adjust.

Southwest Florida prices often top the state average, and Ken will warn you when golf fees or condo reserves stretch a budget. That candor, paired with an A-plus BBB rating, explains why Canadians writing home usually end with the same line: “Call Ken; he’ll steer you straight.”

6. Ira Miller: The Villages insider now on your side of the table

The Villages is a city-sized maze of golf-cart lanes, bond fees, and neighborhood quirks. Ira Miller knows every shortcut because he helped build many of them. He spent eight years selling new homes for the developer before opening his own brokerage, so he can decode bond assessments and CDD taxes faster than most residents can spell Sumter.

Today, Ira represents only buyers. His half-day “Village Tour” hits all three town squares, the giant pickleball complex, and the hospital in a single sweep, giving newcomers a feel for daily life before they choose a village. During showings he slips back into contractor mode—spotting polybutylene pipes, verifying roof ages, and estimating remodel costs on the spot.

Clients like the candor. One Michigan widow credits Ira for steering her toward a mature resale that saved fifteen thousand dollars over a new build. Zillow reviews echo the theme: steady honesty wrapped in low-pressure service.

Ira’s focus is narrow. If you pivot to Tampa or coastal living, he will refer you out. But if The Villages tops your wish list, having the former inside man in your corner can save both money and rookie mistakes.

7. Kurt Bogart: integrity-driven guidance on Florida’s historic coast

St. Augustine blends colonial streets, Atlantic breezes, and an expanding list of 55-plus enclaves. Navy veteran Kurt Bogart has walked those streets for 47 years and sells them with the steady, mission-first ethic he learned at sea.

Kurt calls himself a relocation coach, not a door-opener. During the first call, he maps your lifestyle goals—beach mornings, VA clinic access, hurricane concerns—before naming a single subdivision. Buyers value that patience: one New York couple signed remotely after Kurt filmed four neighborhoods and explained homestead exemptions and wind-mitigation credits.

His territory stretches from Jacksonville’s suburbs down to quieter Palatka. That breadth helps him spot communities that deliver 55-plus comforts without hefty gate fees. The trade-off is focus; he is not immersed in any single mega-community’s day-to-day gossip. Shoppers who insist on a Del Webb-style resort may prefer a hyper-specialist.

Reviews repeat the same trio: honor, transparency, follow-through. Kurt left the Navy to keep serving people, and it shows in how often clients become neighbors who invite him to their first Florida cookout.

8. Ryan Zachos: Gulf Coast new-build guru with a designer’s eye

Drive south from Tampa and you will pass a string of new master plans, including Lakewood Ranch, Wellen Park, and Del Webb BayView, each filled with pickleball courts and zero-entry pools. Ryan Zachos makes sense of that sprawl for buyers who want fresh construction they can grow into.

Still in his thirties, Ryan combines broker credentials with an interior-design background. That means you receive more than a lot map and an upgrade sheet. He flies a drone over lots to show sun angles, sketches barrier-free showers on an iPad, and knows which cabinet finish costs less today but hurts resale tomorrow.

His calendar proves the approach works: he has guided more than 50 new-construction closings in the past two years, many for remote clients. Weekly video check-ins from the build site catch framing mistakes before drywall hides them. One Ohio couple credits Ryan for spotting a flipped floor plan that would have blocked their sunset view.

Ryan covers a wide coastal stretch, so neighborhood gossip about one HOA’s book club may slip past him. Some traditional retirees question his age until he opens spreadsheets on builder incentives and insurance savings tied to 2024 building codes.

If you hope to customize a forever home instead of fixing someone else’s, Ryan Zachos turns the Gulf Coast’s fastest-growing corridor into a curated menu rather than an overwhelming buffet.

Comparison table: eight experts at a glance

Agent / Team Primary region Years experience Key 55-plus credentials Stand-out communities Avg. rating SquareFoot Homes Statewide (base South FL) 10+ SRES on team Delray Beach, Orlando cluster 5.0 Florida Plus Realty Central FL 15 (team) SRES, MRP The Villages fringe, Clermont 5.0* Jeffrey Katz Group South Palm Beach County 20+ CLHMS Valencia series, Century Village 5.0 Russ Walker Ocala / Marion County 15+ SRES, CRS On Top of the World, Stone Creek 5.0 Ken O’Brian Southwest Gulf Coast 35+ SRES, CIPS Pelican Preserve, Valencia Bonita 5.0 Ira Miller The Villages 25+ Contractor and inspector licenses All Villages districts 4.8 Kurt Bogart Northeast Florida Coast 10 MRP Bridge Bay, St. Augustine suburbs 5.0 Ryan Zachos Sarasota–Venice 10 Broker and design background Lakewood Ranch, Wellen Park 5.0

*Florida Plus Realty’s volume—2,500 closings with a perfect five-star record—comes from the brokerage’s About page.

Key questions every 55-plus buyer asks, answered

What exactly is a 55-plus community?

Think of it as housing governed by the federal HOPA rules. At least one resident must be 55 or older, children can visit but usually not stay more than a month, and amenities—from pickleball courts to craft studios—are designed for active retirees. Every development tweaks the details, so your agent’s first task is to confirm the bylaws match your lifestyle.

Do I need an age-focused agent?

A specialist saves you from costly mistakes. They know which HOAs forbid large dogs, which condo towers face looming special assessments, and which single-family sections allow full-season rentals while you travel. The learning curve is steep; why climb it alone?

How does buying here differ from purchasing in an all-ages suburb?

Two big ways. First, future resale depends on attracting another qualified age buyer, so a community’s popularity matters. Second, financing and insurance hinge on HOA health. A well-funded reserve lowers both interest-rate risk and premium quotes. Good agents review budgets before you sign.

Why are HOA fees all over the map?

Because coverage can vary widely. A lean, gated villa enclave may charge 175 dollars a month for lawn care and a pool key, while a golf-cart metropolis bills 500 dollars for 36 holes of golf, cable service, and exterior paint. A clear line-item breakdown prevents surprise charges later.

Can I rent my place when I head north?

Sometimes yes, often with conditions. Many boards require tenants to meet the age minimum and stay at least three months. Others ban rentals outright to maintain a close-knit atmosphere. Clarify the rulebook now rather than after you promise a friend the condo for January.

How do Florida taxes and insurance affect retirees?

Claim the homestead exemption and your property-tax assessment caps at three percent a year, an important safeguard for fixed incomes. Insurance costs depend on build date and wind-mitigation features; newer roofs and impact windows can cut premiums noticeably. Agents worth their salt quote those savings before you fall in love with a home.

Conclusion

Keep these answers handy, and you will walk model homes with clearer eyes and firmer footing.