Adult Man Found Dead Outside Greeley Apartments

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say incident appears isolated; no ongoing threat to public

GREELEY — Greeley police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found deceased Monday morning outside an apartment complex in central Greeley.

Officers with the Greeley Police Department responded around 8:15 a.m. on February 16 to the 1800 block of 30th Street following a report of a medical assist. When officers arrived, they located the man outside the complex with a visible head injury. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s name will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin have been notified.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and have indicated there is no ongoing threat to the community. The case remains under investigation, and no additional details were released on Monday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Bohl at [email protected] or by calling 970-350-9572.

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.