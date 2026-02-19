8 Best 529 Plans for Colorado Residents 2026 (In-State and Out-of-State) Ranked

A 529 plan lets your college dollars grow—and come out—tax-free. Colorado sweetens the pot further: every contribution to a CollegeInvest account trims your state income tax, up to $26,200 per child for single filers ($39,200 joint) in the 2026 tax year.¹

That instant rebate is only half the story. Several out-of-state plans charge razor-thin fees that can add thousands of extra growth over 18 years. Thanks to 2024’s SECURE Act 2.0, unused funds can now roll into the beneficiary’s Roth IRA (lifetime cap $35,000), so “what if my kid gets a scholarship?” is no longer a deal-breaker.²

We’ll compare eight standout options—local and national—so you can decide whether today’s tax break or tomorrow’s lower fees leave your student ahead.

Colorado vs. Out-of-State: The Trade-Off

Colorado’s deduction shows up right away. Put $5,000 into a CollegeInvest 529 and next spring’s state return is about $200 lighter—it’s a first-year gain of roughly four percent.¹

Out-of-state plans counter with lower fees. Many charge about 0.10 percent per year, while Colorado’s Direct Portfolio is closer to 0.28 percent. On a $20,000 balance held for 18 years, that 0.18-point gap can cost more than $1,500 in cumulative expenses—enough to erase the initial tax edge by middle school.

The takeaway: run the math. Max the Colorado plan until you hit the annual deduction limit. If that lowers today’s tax bill, then send any extra dollars to the cheapest national option. A quick projection in a 529 calculator will show which mix leaves the bigger college fund.

How We Ranked the Plans

Effective rankings start with clear priorities. We scored each plan on a ten-point scale using five factors: fees, risk-adjusted performance, Colorado’s tax benefit, flexibility, and user experience.

Fees carried the most weight at 40 percent of the score because every basis point compounds over the life of the account. Performance counted for 25 percent, measured against each plan’s benchmark to separate skill from luck. The state deduction represented 15 percent, worth about four cents for every dollar you contribute to an in-state plan.

The remaining 20 percent reflected flexibility and customer satisfaction. Plans that let you fine-tune asset mixes, provide an FDIC-insured option, or earn strong service ratings picked up extra credit.

We totaled the weighted scores and sorted the results from highest to commendable.

Illinois Bright Start 529: Low-Fee Leader

Illinois Bright Start holds a Morningstar Gold rating, one of only five plans nationwide with that honor.¹

The headline advantage is cost. Index portfolios charge about 0.10 percent per year, so a $10,000 balance costs roughly $10 in annual expenses instead of the $28 you would pay in Colorado’s Direct Portfolio.² Over 18 years, that difference can exceed $1,500, assuming a 6 percent return.

Investment options cover age-based tracks, static blends, and DFA funds. Oversight comes from the Illinois State Treasurer and TIAA, a pair Morningstar labels “exceptional state stewardship.”¹

Colorado residents give up the state tax deduction when they choose Bright Start, but its free estimator lets you project your college savings potential and see whether lower fees outweigh that upfront credit. Keeping $10,000 at home trims about $44 in Colorado tax today, yet over ten years, you would pay roughly $200 more in cumulative fees; for families who contribute early and hold long term, Bright Start’s cost advantage often makes up the difference.

Illinois Bright Start 529 official website homepage screenshot.

If minimizing ongoing expenses is your top priority, Bright Start delivers a clear edge.

Colorado Direct Portfolio 529: Home-State Workhorse

Colorado’s flagship plan converts each dollar you contribute into a state tax credit of about four percent. Put $5,000 in today, and next April’s Colorado tax bill drops roughly $200.¹

The investment engine is simple: Vanguard index funds power age-based tracks that shift from growth to safety as enrollment nears. The all-in expense ratio is about 0.28 percent. On a $10,000 balance that equals $28 per year—higher than Illinois Bright Start’s $10 but still below the national average for direct-sold plans.²

Opening an account takes around 10 minutes. You can set payroll deposits, link Upromise cash-back rewards, and, for newborns, claim a First Step contribution of $100 plus matching funds up to $2,500 over five years.

Colorado Direct Portfolio 529 CollegeInvest website screenshot.

If you want straightforward investing, an instant tax benefit, and helpful starter incentives, Direct Portfolio covers the basics without fuss.

Utah my529: Customization Leader

Utah’s my529 suits parents who want to set every dial. Mix index and active funds from Vanguard, DFA, and other managers, then choose a glide path that keeps, for example, 70 percent in stocks until eighth grade instead of sixth.

Costs stay low while you adjust. An all-index portfolio carries an expense ratio of about 0.13 percent, or $13 per year on a $10,000 balance. Even the most active blend costs far less than typical advisor-sold plans, so experimentation remains affordable.

Morningstar gives my529 a Gold rating for disciplined oversight and global diversification. The plan also features no account minimum, an FDIC-insured savings option for idle cash, and an online gifting portal that lets friends and family add funds with ease.

Colorado savers forgo the state tax credit by choosing my529. If hands-on control and minimal ongoing fees matter more than today’s rebate, Utah’s program is a strong alternative.

New York 529 Direct: Simple and Low Cost

New York shows that less can be more. The plan offers 13 portfolios built from Vanguard index funds and caps expenses at 0.12 percent—about $12 per year on a $10,000 balance.¹

Morningstar recently raised the plan to Silver status, citing disciplined oversight and consistent thrift. Lower fees leave more dollars compounding for tuition, housing, and even the occasional late-night pizza.

Account setup takes minutes. There is no minimum deposit, the website is clean, and bank linking is quick. You will not find ESG tracks or prepaid options here; the focus is broad market exposure at a price that is hard to beat.

For Colorado families who have maxed their state deduction or want a second plan to diversify oversight, New York delivers efficiency with minimal effort.

Virginia Invest529: Feature-Rich All-Rounder

Virginia bundles a wide choice into one plan. You can follow low-cost index tracks, add active strategies, park money in an FDIC-insured option, or choose a dedicated ESG portfolio.

Fees stay modest. The index lineup costs about 0.20 percent per year—roughly $20 on a $10,000 balance. Specialty funds run higher but still sit below many advisor-sold plans. That blend of range and thrift earned a recent Morningstar Silver rating.¹

Parents appreciate the interface: account setup takes minutes, automatic deposits are straightforward, and a clear dashboard tracks progress toward future tuition. A built-in gift portal lets relatives add funds easily during birthdays and holidays.

Why might a Colorado saver look east? Flexibility. If you want an ESG slice or bank-level safety alongside growth assets, Invest529 lets you hold both in one statement while keeping costs under control.

Virginia’s plan offers a broad toolset at a price that remains competitive.

Colorado Stable Value Plus: Guaranteed Growth Without Volatility

Market swings belong in theme parks, not in next semester’s tuition budget. Stable Value Plus guarantees a 2.6 percent crediting rate for 2026, regardless of what stocks or bonds deliver.

Your money sits in an insurance-style contract where principal cannot fall and interest posts monthly. Contributions also qualify for Colorado’s state tax credit of about 4 percent. Put $5,000 in today and you earn $130 in interest plus roughly $200 in tax savings—about a 7 percent first-year boost.

The trade-off is slower long-term growth. Fixed-rate accounts have lagged diversified stock portfolios over most 10-year periods, and moving money out early can trigger waiting periods. Treat Stable Value Plus as a short-horizon holding place for funds you expect to spend within three or four years, or as a safety sleeve alongside a growth-oriented 529.

For conservative savers and parents nearing enrollment, Stable Value Plus delivers predictability inside the familiar 529 wrapper.

Michigan Education Savings Program: Low-Cost Workhorse

Michigan keeps a low profile yet delivers steady value. Index portfolios charge between 0.12 and 0.17 percent per year—about $12 to $17 annually on a $10,000 balance.¹ The plan held Morningstar’s top rating for several years and still carries a Silver badge after recent methodology changes.

The lineup spans all major asset classes without clutter. You can follow an age-based glide path or choose a static mix while Vanguard and Schwab index funds handle the day-to-day tracking.

For Colorado savers who have already maxed the state deduction, MESP is a logical second stop. Online setup is quick, contributions start at $25, and customer service scores highly in annual surveys.

If you want broad diversification and low fees without extra complexity, Michigan’s plan is an easy choice.

Colorado Smart Choice 529: FDIC-Insured Peace of Mind

Some savers want safety with no asterisk. Smart Choice meets that need. Every dollar sits in an FDIC-insured savings account or one-year CD at FirstBank, protected up to federal limits.

The plan charges no asset-based fee and avoids market swings entirely. Interest rates adjust with broader banking trends; at publication, the savings option yields about 3.8 percent, closely tracking top online banks.¹

Because Smart Choice is part of CollegeInvest, contributions still qualify for Colorado’s state tax credit. A $5,000 deposit trims roughly $200 from next April’s return and earns about $190 in first-year interest at the current rate.

The compromise is long-term growth. Over 18 years, diversified stock portfolios have outpaced bank deposits in most periods. Use Smart Choice for dollars you plan to spend within the next three to five years while letting a growth-oriented 529 handle expenses farther out.

Comparing the Numbers at a Glance

Rank Plan Typical all-in fee CO tax deduction? Stand-out feature 1 Illinois Bright Start 0.10%–0.40% No Morningstar Gold, very low costs 2 CO Direct Portfolio ~0.28% Yes State tax credit plus newborn match 3 Utah my529 0.13%–0.53% No Build-your-own portfolio flexibility 4 New York Direct ≤0.12% No Simple, ultra-cheap index lineup 5 Virginia Invest529 0.09%–0.62% No ESG, FDIC, and index tracks in one plan 6 CO Stable Value Plus Embedded 2.6% yield Yes Guaranteed return, no market risk 7 Michigan MESP 0.12%–0.17% No Consistently low fees and clean interface 8 CO Smart Choice No asset fee Yes FDIC-insured savings or CD option

First, look at fees. Illinois, New York, and Michigan hover near 0.10 percent, roughly half the cost of Colorado Direct Portfolio and far below most advisor-sold plans. Next, check the deduction column. Only three choices provide Colorado’s automatic tax credit, trimming today’s state bill by about four percent of each contribution.

That trade-off drives the decision. If you value the upfront break, stay local. If your timeline is long and yearly contributions large, a lower-fee outsider often leaves more dollars for tuition. Many families blend both: put enough in a Colorado plan to capture the deduction, then direct extra savings to the cheapest national option.

Conclusion: How to Choose the Right Plan for Your Family

Taxes come first. If you file a Colorado return and plan to save a few thousand dollars each year, the state credit is meaningful. A $5,000 deposit trims next April’s bill by roughly $200—often enough to offset a slightly higher expense ratio on that first slice of savings.

Next, match fees to your timeline. Saving for a toddler? Low costs matter because they compound for 16 more years. Saving for a junior in high school? The 4 percent credit plus a simple age-based Colorado portfolio may leave more cash when tuition is due soon.

Consider risk tolerance. Comfortable with market swings? Direct long-term dollars to growth tracks in Illinois Bright Start, Utah my529, or New York Direct. Prefer guaranteed returns for near-term bills? Park upcoming tuition in Stable Value Plus or Smart Choice.

Personal preferences also play a role. Looking for ESG exposure or the convenience of holding insured cash and equities in one statement? Virginia Invest529 fits. Want a custom glide path? Utah my529 provides that flexibility.

Many families use two plans: a Colorado option for the tax credit and a national low-fee plan for extra growth. The mix captures today’s rebate while giving long-term money every chance to grow.