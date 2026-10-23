The Garden Isn’t Finished When the Flowers Fade

How Northern Colorado gardeners can turn autumn’s leftovers into healthier soil, stronger plants, and a better start next spring.

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Every autumn, the garden seems to surrender. Tomato vines collapse, perennials turn brown, and leaves gather along fences. Northern Colorado gardeners know the temptation: pull everything out, rake everything up, and leave the yard spotless before winter.

But some of the most valuable things in your garden may be the ones you’re getting ready to throw away.

Fall cleanup is an opportunity to build healthier soil, protect plants, and prepare for another growing season.

Let the Leaves Do Some Work

Fallen leaves are one of autumn’s best gardening resources. Shredded leaves spread across vegetable beds or around established perennials help protect soil from winter winds, conserve moisture, and gradually add organic matter.

That’s especially valuable along Colorado’s Front Range, where clay soils, drying winds, and unpredictable weather challenge gardeners.

Use a lawn mower to shred leaves before spreading them. Avoid thick layers that can smother lawns, and keep mulch away from tree trunks and plant crowns.

You don’t need to remove every leaf from ornamental beds. A modest layer provides winter shelter for beneficial insects.

Turn Garden Leftovers Into Compost

Autumn provides nearly everything needed for a productive compost pile: dry leaves, spent annuals, vegetable scraps, and healthy plant trimmings.

Combine carbon-rich materials, such as leaves, with nitrogen-rich materials, including fresh green trimmings. A useful starting point is two to three parts brown materials to one part green materials by volume.

Keep the pile about as damp as a wrung-out sponge. Northern Colorado’s dry climate makes occasional watering important, even during cooler weather.

Decomposition slows in winter, but resumes as temperatures warm.

Keep seriously diseased plants, invasive weeds, and weeds carrying mature seeds out of ordinary backyard compost piles. These materials can create problems when compost returns to the garden.

(Photo from Pixabay.com)

Leave Something for Wildlife

A perfectly clean garden isn’t always healthy.

Native bees and other beneficial insects may spend winter inside hollow stems, beneath fallen leaves, or in undisturbed soil. Coneflower and sunflower seed heads can provide food for birds.

Consider leaving selected perennials standing until spring. Ornamental grasses also provide winter interest while helping protect their crowns.

There’s no need to let the entire garden become overgrown. A few intentionally undisturbed areas can make a meaningful difference.

Protect the Ground Beneath Your Feet

Bare soil is vulnerable to Northern Colorado’s winter winds and moisture loss.

Covering empty vegetable beds with shredded leaves, clean straw, or finished compost protects the surface and moderates temperature swings.

Organic matter also improves soil structure over time. It can help heavy clay become easier to work while improving the moisture-holding capacity of sandy soils.

These improvements don’t happen overnight. Each season’s additions contribute to healthier soil and stronger plants.

A Garden That Gives Back

Gardening along the Front Range requires patience and flexibility. Our growing season can feel short, and the weather rarely follows a predictable schedule.

But autumn offers an opportunity to work with nature rather than against it.

The leaves that shaded your patio in July can protect your garden beds in December. Today’s plant trimmings can eventually become part of the soil that supports next year’s flowers and vegetables.

Before filling another yard-waste bag, take a second look at what’s lying on the ground.

Your next garden may already be there.