Golf Betting Terminology for a New Sports Gambler Audience

The success of golf betting has its roots in the sport’s year-long nature. Fans are able to bet on golf tournaments at any point during the year. That gives it an edge over sports like volleyball or basketball, that are played seasonally. But the success of golf betting odds on Novibet and similar platforms means that new fans are joining online sportsbooks every day. In this article, we would like to help out some of those fans by sharing golf betting terminology that every sports gambler should know.

Golf Betting Types

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The first thing we need to look at is the different golf betting types that sports gamblers are going to be exposed to. There are all sorts of different options, especially now that online betting has become the standard for many. The most popular types of golf bets are of course match wagers. Fans can bet on the winner of one golf game, or even a tournament. But there are so many other options.

Top wagers are bets on whether a golfer is going to finish in the top five, ten or even twenty. Top 20 wagers are perfect for new bettors who have an idea of how the game might go, but are not ready to place risky bets just yet. Of course, there is also the hole-in-one betting, which puts money on whether a player will hit a hole-in-one right off the bat.

In-Play Betting

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Live betting is a common trend on sportsbooks these days. Golf fans have especially found a lot to love about it. But what exactly does in-play betting entail? It is a type of betting possible thanks to streaming technology. Players can watch games in real time and make wagers as it is taking place. Some of the most popular in-play wagers are listed below.

Live Hole in One: bettors wager if the player up next is going to get a hole in one or not.

bettors wager if the player up next is going to get a hole in one or not. Adjusted Round: bettors wager on the outcome of the round, but the wagers are adjusted based on what has already occurred.

bettors wager on the outcome of the round, but the wagers are adjusted based on what has already occurred. Consecutive Birdie: bettors wager on whether players will score consecutive birdies during a tournament.

These are far from the only in-play specific betting options at online sportsbooks. But it is worth noting that they are incredibly popular, and will likely be featured at most online sportsbooks today. But there are also some wagers that are based entirely around a tournament.

Golf Tournament Betting

Tournament wagers are exactly what they sound like. They are bets that are specifically tailored to tournaments. The most popular or at least most commonly known are future bets. Golf fans can wager on the outcome of a tournament before the competition has even taken place. Future bets are extremely high-risk, but they do also have hefty rewards.

The other most common golf betting type is the group winner wager. This is a simple bet that demands the participants wager on a specific player that will have the best score out of a group. The groups can be created by the sportsbook itself, or it can be crafted by the tournament committee.