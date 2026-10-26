Steps to Take When a Student Is Denied Accommodations

The note from school says the extra test time your child relies on won’t be offered this year. For many Connecticut families, that kind of news arrives without much explanation, and the effects can show up quickly in grades and confidence.

For parents dealing with a situation where school denies accommodations, the first reaction may be frustration or confusion. The school may say that the support you ask for is not needed, is not available, or is outside of its current plan. Parents can take practical steps before deciding that the matter is unresolvable, such as finding out what happened, reviewing the student’s records, and asking the school to address the concern.

1. Ask for Denial Reason

Start by finding out exactly why the school refused the requested support. If the explanation was only given during a conversation, ask for it in writing.

The disagreement may be about the student’s eligibility, the documentation provided, the type of accommodation requested, or how an existing plan should be implemented. Knowing the reason for the decision makes it easier to decide what happens next.

2. Review the Student’s Current Plan

Look at the student’s IEP, Section 504 plan, evaluation records, or other documents that describe educational supports.

Check whether the accommodation is actually listed. If it is, compare the written plan with what is happening in the classroom. A parent may discover that the issue isn’t a refusal to add a new accommodation at all. The school may simply not be providing a support that was already agreed upon.

That distinction can matter.

3. Speak With the Teacher

Sometimes the quickest way to identify a problem is to start with the classroom teacher.

Ask how the accommodation is supposed to work and whether a practical issue is preventing its use. For example, extended test time may be listed in a student’s plan, but the student may regularly be required to finish tests within the standard period.

The goal isn’t to assign blame. It’s to understand what the student is receiving each day.

4. Request a Meeting With School Staff

If talking with the teacher doesn’t resolve the problem, ask for a meeting with the appropriate school staff.

Depending on the student’s situation, that could include a special education coordinator, counselor, school administrator, or members of the team responsible for the student’s educational plan.

Bring specific concerns rather than general statements. Explain which accommodation was requested, what the school said, and how the lack of support has affected the student.

5. Ask for an Evaluation or Review

A student’s needs may change during their time in education. What may seem to be an unnecessary accommodation may become critical as the academic demands increase, particularly during transitions to higher grades or more difficult subjects.

If the school is questioning the need for support, ask how they assess it. Parents are encouraged to bring relevant records (e.g., past evaluations, report cards) and to share observations from home regarding the student’s behavior or performance.

The student can be re-evaluated, and it can be seen what the student needs now. They might involve standardized tests, professional observations, and feedback from parents and teachers. A comprehensive assessment can identify whether the student needs additional support services or classroom accommodations to be successful.

6. Consider Getting Legal Guidance

Some accommodation disputes are resolved after a meeting or review of the student’s plan. Others become more difficult, especially when a school continues to deny services, refuses to evaluate a student, or fails to follow an existing plan.

An education law attorney can review the student’s records, explain applicable rights, and help a family understand its options. Getting advice doesn’t necessarily mean filing a lawsuit. In many cases, the first goal is to determine what the school must do and how to address the issue.

When Should a Parent Take Further Action?

A parent may want to consider additional help if repeated requests are ignored, an existing accommodation isn’t being provided, or the lack of support is affecting the student’s education.

Timing can matter in education disputes because certain complaint and appeal procedures have specific requirements. Waiting too long may make it harder to address missed services or other problems.

Parents don’t have to figure out the entire process alone. Reviewing the student’s records and getting advice from someone familiar with education law can help clarify the next move.