How Northern Colorado Fans Are Following the Avalanche as a Cup Contender

By Jake M. | Sports culture writer, 8 years covering regional fan communities.

The Avalanche dropped the puck on the 2026-27 season with an 8-4 win over the Kings, and a lot of living rooms between Fort Collins and Greeley got loud. Eight goals will do that. By the second period, half the group chats in Loveland were already arguing about whether the Avs can top last year’s run.

That run ended in the Western Conference finals, and nobody up here has forgotten it. Now Colorado is listed among the favorites for the Cup, and Northern Colorado’s relationship with the team has shifted from hopeful to impatient. Fans want the trophy, not another good spring.

So how does a region 60 miles north of Ball Arena actually follow a team like this? It turns out the answer is a mix of habit, geography and a little stubbornness.

The Sports Bar Is Still the Living Room

On a game night, the bar stools fill early. Loveland spots that go quiet on a Tuesday suddenly have a wait list when the Avs are on, which is why the New SCENE listings of Northern Colorado bars and entertainment venues matter so much to fans planning their evenings. Windsor watch parties tend to start at the house of whoever has the biggest TV, then migrate to a bar when someone’s spouse gets tired of the noise.

There’s a reason the habit holds. Hockey is a communal sport in a way that’s hard to replicate on a laptop. The goal horn, the collective groan after a missed breakaway, the stranger who high-fives you after an overtime winner. You can’t stream that.

Opening night had a TNT broadcast, which meant plenty of fans who don’t carry every regional sports package could still catch it. That matters up here. Cable bundles are a sore subject in Weld and Larimer counties, and anything that puts the Avs on a channel people already own gets welcomed. Opening night was a good advertisement for showing up in person or in a crowd.

I’ll be honest about the friction too. Parking near the downtown spots on a weekend game is a mess. I circled one Loveland block for twelve minutes last season before giving up and walking. Fans accept that. It’s part of the tax.

Reading the Odds Like a Local

Colorado fans have gotten fluent in how the market sees their team. The Avs sit around +700 to win the Cup in most listings, which tells you they’re respected but not a lock. Seven hundred means a long season of variance, injuries and one hot goalie on the other side deciding everything.

The conversation among local fans is less about gambling and more about reading the temperature. A number moves, and suddenly the bar is debating why. Did the market price in a goalie injury? Is the Western Conference simply weaker than the East this year? Those arguments are half the fun.

Colorado’s rules for sports wagering have also tightened. A new state law that took effect in August caps how many deposits a bettor can make per sportsbook in a day, and it bans credit card funding. Colorado is a sports-betting-only state, with no casino-style online gaming, so the conversation here stays narrow: moneylines, totals and futures on the team you already love.

That’s a different world from the one Detroit fans inhabit.

What Detroit Does Differently

Red Wings country is a useful mirror. The fan base is just as devoted, arguably more tortured, and it lives in a market where hockey sits alongside a full casino scene. Michigan has downtown casinos and a regulated online casino market side by side with sports betting. Reporting from the Metro Times shows how much of that entertainment culture is woven into the way Detroiters spend a night out, with the game on one screen and a gaming floor a short walk away.

Michigan’s online casino revenue has now topped $300 million for a seventh straight month, which says something about how mature that market has become. Gaming is treated as part of the broader entertainment economy there, not a separate vice tucked behind a state line.

Northern Colorado doesn’t have that, and most fans I talk to don’t seem to miss it. They want the hockey. The Detroit comparison is mostly useful for what it reveals: two passionate NHL markets, two very different ways of wrapping an evening around the same sport.

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Why This Team Feels Different Right Now

The hype isn’t random. The Hockey News laid out the case that Colorado offers rare certainty in a league full of roster chaos: a core that knows each other, a coach with a clear system, and stars in their primes.

For a fan in Windsor, that translates into a specific kind of confidence. You stop asking whether the team will make the playoffs and start asking who they’ll meet in round two. It changes how you watch. Every regular-season game gets a little more weight, every injury a little more dread.

There’s also the schedule. Ball Arena has a calendar of marquee nights this year, including a Winter Classic that has people planning road trips already. Plenty of Northern Colorado families are eyeing a single big game rather than a season ticket, and that’s smart. The drive down I-25 is a lot more pleasant when you’re not doing it forty times.

Speaking of I-25, the construction between Mead and Berthoud is a real factor for anyone heading south. Leave early. A game-night commute that used to take an hour can stretch badly when lanes shift, so build in a buffer.

Making It a Community Thing

The best part of watching the Avs from up here is how it pulls people together. Neighbors who barely wave at each other in August trade jersey numbers in October. Kids who’ve never skated can name every defenseman. Local businesses lean in with game-night specials, and a few even run friendly prediction contests with a pint as the prize.

If you want to join in, the entry cost is low. Pick a bar, show up ten minutes before puck drop, and wear something burgundy. Someone will adopt you by the first intermission. That’s how it works.

The Avs have the roster, the favorite’s tag and a fan base that’s genuinely ready. Whether the season ends with a parade is anyone’s guess, but the ride up to the Rockies and back is already underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can Northern Colorado fans watch Avalanche games?

Most fans watch at local sports bars in Loveland, Fort Collins and Windsor, or at home through national broadcasts like TNT and the team’s regional package. Check the schedule ahead of time, since some games air only on specific channels or streaming services.

How far is Ball Arena from Fort Collins?

Roughly 65 miles, which is about an hour without traffic. Ongoing I-25 construction between Mead and Berthoud can add time, so leave early on game nights and consider carpooling to save on downtown Denver parking.

Are the Avalanche favorites to win the 2026-27 Stanley Cup?

They’re among the top favorites, listed near +700 in most markets, alongside the Hurricanes. That reflects a deep, experienced roster, though hockey’s playoff randomness means even the best teams face long odds.

Is a sports bar watch party better than watching at home?

For hockey, usually yes. The shared energy around goals and penalties is hard to match at home. If crowds aren’t your thing, a small watch party with neighbors gives you most of the atmosphere without the wait for a table.

What should I know before attending a game at Ball Arena?

Arrive early, since downtown parking and security lines fill fast. Look at the team’s list of special nights for promotions and theme games, and bring layers, because the arena can run cooler than you’d expect during a long game.