When was the last time you felt energetic without reaching for a booster? If you are like most people, you often rely on external sources of energy just to feel at your baseline. For some people, the day does not officially start until they have had their morning Joe. Others feel like they are on the cast of The Walking Dead until they have had an energy drink. And others will outright reach for sugary snacks just to boost their blood sugar and feel a tinge of life kick in. But what if we told you that you could forego all these crutches and wake up feeling refreshed by following simple daily habits? Here goes.

The Top Energy-Boosting Daily Habits

If you look at how we handle critical system issues, you will see that we tend to be logical: we figure out the problem and address it. Take airlines as an example. If an airline realises its airplane engine has an issue, it turns to organisations like Magnetic Enginestands, who, through their site, https://magneticenginestands.co/engine-stands-types, provide them with the engine stands required to work on the engines. It does not just ignore the issue and turn off the notification. In the same way, if a work computer starts showing signs of malware, the IT department does not wait and see what happens. They immediately move on to diagnostics to determine which files have been affected while they work to remove the virus and implement security protocols to prevent this from happening again. In all these cases, we take action.

Interestingly, when it comes to our declining energy levels, which are a sign of a bigger issue, we tend to rely on fleeting solutions and band-aids that barely address the underlying issues robbing us of energy. Over time, we become more reliant on these band aids as the actual issues grow bigger and continue to have significant effects on our well-being. Just like we would not ignore a failing engine or a virus, if we truly want to feel energetic, we have to resolve the issues that are draining us of energy in the first place. And that is why the following habits have proven to be highly effective.

Drinking Water First Thing in the Morning

Many people start their day with tea, coffee, or even food. But here is the thing. When you are asleep, you lose fluids through sweating and respiration, which can leave you slightly dehydrated. And while you may not know this, even a little dehydration can slow down your metabolism and leave you feeling tired and foggy. But if you hydrate with water when you wake up, you can replenish your fluids and avoid these negative outcomes, giving you a boost in the morning. It is best to avoid caffeine in the early hours, as caffeinated and sugary drinks can add to the dehydration.

Getting Some Morning Sun

Basking in the sun has been all the rage of late, and it is not just about getting enough vitamin D. It turns out that by exposing yourself to bright light, you signal to your brain that you are awake, which suppresses melatonin and stimulates cortisol, thereby making you feel alert. And, over time, this habit can help you reset your internal clock, helping you sleep much better at the end of the day. But how soon should you be getting this exposure? Most studies say you should do so within an hour of getting up, whether outside or near a sunlit window in your home.

Eating More Protein and Fibre

Your breakfast sets the tone for the day. And while it may seem like this point adds to the protein-maxxing and fiber-maxxing debates online, that is certainly not the case. Instead, it hinges on the fact that protein- and fibre-rich meals are not only nutritious but also have longer transit times in our gastrointestinal tracts. As such, they not only curb our cravings but also prevent blood sugar spikes and energy crashes. As a result, you get to enjoy sustained energy and better cognitive performance, as opposed to starting your day with sugar-filled drinks and pastries.