Colorado Impaired Driving Deaths Drop During Summer

Preliminary data show sharp decline as Labor Day DUI enforcement continues through Sept. 9

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado recorded a substantial decrease in traffic deaths involving suspected impairment during this summer’s “100 Deadliest Days,” according to preliminary data released by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Thirty-seven people died in crashes involving suspected impairment between Memorial Day and Labor Day, down from 82 deaths during the same period in 2025.

Preliminary figures also show 72 fatalities involving suspected impairment from January through June 2026. That represents a 28.7% decrease from the 101 deaths recorded during the first six months of 2025.

State transportation officials cautioned that the numbers remain preliminary but said the decline represents encouraging progress in Colorado roadway safety.

Labor Day DUI Enforcement Continues

As summer ends, CDOT is supporting the Colorado State Patrol and 20 local law enforcement agencies during The Heat Is On Labor Day Crackdown. The heightened DUI enforcement period continues through Sept. 9.

Motorists may encounter saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional officers assigned specifically to impaired-driving enforcement.

“Consistently making a transportation plan before taking your first drink or using marijuana is the most impactful step you can take to keep these numbers low and protect your community,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said.

Packard urged people celebrating during the transition into fall to arrange transportation before drinking or using marijuana.

“Lock in transportation first; a plan removes the high-risk, selfish choice to drive when impairment compromises your judgment,” Packard said.

Officials Urge Continued Caution

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said the decrease during the first half of 2026 is encouraging, but the state cannot assume the trend will continue through the remainder of the year.

“The first half of the year has shown a decrease in impaired driving deaths in 2026 compared to years prior,” Lew said. “However, as fatalities can increase in the later months, we must continue to always drive sober as the fall and holiday seasons approach.”

CDOT recommends that anyone planning to drink arrange a sober ride home beforehand. Options include selecting a designated driver, using a rideshare service, taking public transportation, calling a taxi or remaining at the location until completely sober.

Officials also reminded motorists that morning and afternoon school traffic will continue to put more vehicles and pedestrians on Colorado roads as daylight hours shorten and weather conditions begin to change.

Following the Labor Day Crackdown, Colorado’s next heightened DUI enforcement campaign will coincide with fall festivals from Sept. 24 through Oct. 21. CDOT says it will be the longest enforcement period of the year.

The Heat Is On operates year-round with 15 high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods focused around holidays and major public events.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation

More information: Heat Is On Colorado and No DUI Colorado.