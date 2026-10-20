Why Some Colorado Injury Claims Have Much Shorter Deadlines

Hurt in Northern Colorado, or helping a family through a loss? Either way, there’s no single deadline for taking legal action. This guide lays out the key filing and notice periods side by side. A negligence claim gets one timetable. A motor vehicle case gets a different one. Add a death, or even possible government involvement, and the math changes entirely.

What follows is general information, not advice for your specific situation. The rules overlap, too. Take a crash with a city snowplow: a motor vehicle clock and a government notice rule both start running at once.

Colorado Injury Law Guide: The Main Deadlines Compared

What Each Deadline Controls

A statute of limitations is the deadline for filing a lawsuit in court. Opening an insurance claim is a separate track with its own timing. A pre-suit notice rule may also demand written notice before any lawsuit moves forward.

You’ll find Colorado injury claim filing deadlines scattered throughout the Colorado Revised Statutes, and the event behind your injury picks which clock governs. Wondering how long you have to file an injury claim in Colorado? The Colorado personal injury statute of limitations depends on what caused the injury and which rule covers it. Here’s how the main rules stack up:

Type of claim or requirement General period Starting point Primary authority Ordinary personal injury based on negligence Two years When the injury and its cause are known or reasonably should be known C.R.S. §§ 13-80-102(1)(a) and 13-80-108(1) Bodily injury arising from the use or operation of a motor vehicle Three years Accrual under Colorado’s applicable discovery rules C.R.S. § 13-80-101(1)(n)(I) Wrongful death Generally two years Ordinarily the date of death C.R.S. §§ 13-80-102(1)(d) and 13-80-108(2) Written notice involving a Colorado public entity or covered public employee 182 days Discovery of the injury C.R.S. § 24-10-109(1)

Colorado gives wrongful death claims generally two years. Government claim notice, by contrast, generally has to go out within 182 days for a covered claim. Those numbers are general rules, and statutory exceptions can still bend them for a particular claim. Was a government vehicle involved? Then check both the lawsuit filing rule and the notice requirement against the facts in your crash report. Six months vanishes faster than two years. That’s why the government row is the one that catches people. For that 182-day notice window, this Colorado injury law guide walks through how government claims, comparative negligence, and recoverable losses fit together in the state.

Why Government Involvement Creates an Earlier Task

Public Involvement Is Not Always Obvious

Government involvement is easy to miss. A city vehicle or public transit vehicle warrants a closer look. So does a public employee acting within the scope of official duties, or an unsafe condition in a government-controlled building. Public ownership alone doesn’t establish liability or remove governmental immunity, the legal protection against certain lawsuits involving public entities.

The notice carries its own deadline.

What the Written Notice Must Address

Under C.R.S. § 24-10-109(2), provide your name and address, plus your attorney’s name and address if you have one. Explain the circumstances, including when and where the event happened. Identify the public employee involved and give the employee’s address if you know it. Describe the nature and extent of your injury and the monetary damages requested.

Under C.R.S. § 24-10-109(3), the recipient depends on the entity. A claim against the state goes to the attorney general. For any other public entity, direct the notice to that entity’s governing body or attorney.

Notice Does Not Mean a Lawsuit Has Been Filed

Some Colorado injury claims feel much shorter because a government-related case can require formal written notice well before the ordinary lawsuit filing period expires. Sending notice doesn’t commence a civil action. Under C.R.S. § 24-10-109(6), you generally must wait for denial of the claim or the expiration of the statutory waiting period, before filing your complaint in court.

Delayed Symptoms Do Not Automatically Reset the Clock

Accrual Depends on Knowledge, Not a Convenient Date

Accrual means the point when a legal claim’s limitations clock starts. Under the injury discovery rule cited in the table, that generally happens when you know, or reasonably should know, about the injury and its cause. A later diagnosis doesn’t hand you a new starting date.

Worsening pain after a crash might lead to that later diagnosis. Medical records, such as a dated urgent-care note, can document when symptoms first appeared. They won’t resolve the fact-specific legal question by themselves.

Insurance Activity Is Not the Same as Court Filing

An insurance report isn’t a court filing. Neither are document exchanges or settlement discussions. Don’t assume an active insurance file preserves your court claim; you might still be corresponding with an adjuster while a court filing needs attention. Any exception affecting the deadline requires case-specific legal review. Look for an actual court record, such as a court-stamped complaint.

What to Do When a Deadline May Be Close

A Public Vehicle or Employee Was Involved

Start with ownership. Who owns the vehicle? Which agency employs the driver? The crash report or vehicle markings may give you the agency name, and that identifies the public entity connected to the event.

The Injury Happened on Public Property

Check who owned or controlled the location when you were hurt. A municipal recreation facility may answer to a different entity than the sidewalk beside it. Public access alone doesn’t settle ownership for a stairway.

Symptoms Appeared Later

Keep a dated symptom timeline and retain medical records. Distinguish the day discomfort began from the date a provider recorded it, and include the appointment date on each treatment note.

The Suspected Deadline Is Approaching

You can preserve existing material even before every requested record arrives:

Save photographs and videos in their original files.

Obtain available incident or crash reports.

Keep medical records and billing documents.

Record witness names and reliable contact details.

Preserve letters, emails, and insurer correspondence.

If a Colorado injury deadline looks close, preserve what you have and get case-specific legal guidance promptly rather than waiting for an insurance negotiation to finish. When you ask for help, point out the date on the earliest report or notice.

The Practical Takeaway

You don’t have to settle every legal question before asking for help. You do need to identify what happened and who might be responsible before assuming a familiar filing period applies. Possible public involvement deserves its own review, even when the injury looks like an ordinary insurance matter, because a date found online can’t replace a review of your circumstances. The injured person should begin collecting evidence and checking ownership as soon as it is safe to do so.