Halloween Fire Safety Tips Help Northern Colorado Families Avoid Holiday Hazards

National Fire Protection Association urges families to use flameless decorations, choose safer costumes, and check smoke alarms before Halloween.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

As Northern Colorado families prepare for Halloween celebrations, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reminds residents that decorations, candles, and costumes can create fire hazards if they overlook basic safety precautions.

According to NFPA, an estimated 835 home structure fires involving decorations occurred annually across the United States between 2020 and 2024. Those fires resulted in an average of three deaths, 29 injuries, and $18 million in direct property damage each year.

Nearly half of those fires (47%) occurred when decorations were placed too close to a heat source. Candles were involved in approximately one-third of the incidents.

Although the statistics cover decoration-related fires throughout the year, NFPA says Halloween activities can add risk, especially when open flames are used near costumes, dried decorations, and crowded walkways.

“From decorating with jack-o-lanterns to costume parties and trick-or-treating, Halloween includes a host of celebrations and activities that introduce the risk of fire,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Fortunately, the vast majority of these risks can be prevented with a little added awareness and caution.”

Simple Steps for a Fire-Safe Halloween

NFPA recommends several precautions to help families enjoy Halloween safely.

Keep decorations away from heat. Dried cornstalks, flowers, and crepe paper can ignite easily. Keep these materials away from candles, heaters, light bulbs,s and other heat sources. Decorations should never block doors, hallways, or other escape routes.

Choose flameless lighting. Battery-operated candles and glow sticks are safer alternatives for illuminating jack-o’-lanterns. Families who use traditional candles should keep them away from combustible materials and out of reach of children or visitors who might accidentally knock them over.

Select costumes carefully. Avoid costumes with long, trailing fabric that could come into contact with flames. Masks should have openings large enough to allow children to see clearly while walking.

Make trick-or-treaters visible. Flashlights and glow sticks can help children navigate sidewalks, driveways, and neighborhood streets after dark.

Check smoke alarms. Before Halloween festivities begin, test smoke alarms throughout the home to ensure they are functioning properly.

A Reminder for Northern Colorado Households

For residents decorating porches, garages, and yards in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, and surrounding communities, keeping pathways clear is particularly important when welcoming trick-or-treaters.

Also inspect electrical decorations for damaged cords or connections, and use extension cords according to their safety ratings.

Families hosting Halloween gatherings should ensure guests can easily find exits and that decorations do not block escape routes.

NFPA also encourages parents to involve children in fire safety discussions before Halloween night, including what to do if a smoke alarm sounds and how to exit the home safely.

The National Fire Protection Association also offers additional Halloween safety resources, including educational activities featuring Sparky the Fire Dog.

With a few precautions, families can focus on costumes, candy, and neighborhood celebrations without unnecessary fire risks.