Local Artists Transform Fort Collins Gardens for Pumpkins on Parade

Four nights of illuminated Halloween displays, giant pumpkins, live music, and family-friendly activities celebrate Northern Colorado creativity October 22–25.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins will glow with Halloween magic October 22–25 as Pumpkins on Parade returns for four evenings of illuminated displays, imaginative artwork and seasonal entertainment.

This year’s celebration spotlights Northern Colorado artists. For the first time, local artists designed and created every major display at the popular fall event, turning the 12-acre botanical garden into an outdoor showcase of regional creativity.

Visitors can wander illuminated pathways, discover larger-than-life Halloween scenes, admire giant pumpkins and explore immersive environments designed to delight children and adults alike.

Rather than relying on traditional haunted-house scares, Pumpkins on Parade emphasizes playful surprises, colorful installations, and what organizers describe as “light frights.”

Northern Colorado Artists Take Center Stage

The expanded collaboration with local artists gives this year’s event a distinctive community connection.

Aaron Varnell, public events coordinator for The Gardens on Spring Creek, said the partnerships reflect the importance of supporting the region’s creative community.

“Fort Collins has such talented, supportive visual art and music communities,” Varnell said. “Institutions like The Gardens engaging with local artists and providing platforms for their creativity to shine is an essential piece of the art ecosystem, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these partnerships yield in the future.”

The artist-designed installations give visitors a chance to experience original creative work in an unconventional setting, where gardens, seasonal decorations, and illuminated displays become part of the exhibition.

Young visitors explore seasonal displays at The Gardens on Spring Creek during Pumpkins on Parade. (Photo courtesy Gardens on Spring Creek)

Four Evenings of Halloween Fun

Beyond the visual displays, Pumpkins on Parade will feature live music each evening, festive games with candy-free prizes and seasonal refreshments.

A full bar will offer beverages for purchase, while the event’s family-friendly atmosphere makes it an option for parents seeking a Halloween outing without intense scares.

Twinkling lights and glowing pathways will guide visitors through the gardens after dark, offering a different perspective on one of Fort Collins’ familiar community destinations.

Plan Your Visit

Dates: Thursday, October 22, through Sunday, October 25, 2026

Hours: Timed entry from 5–8 p.m. nightly; grounds close at 9 p.m.

Location: The Gardens on Spring Creek, Fort Collins

Admission: Adults $15; children ages 5–17 $10; children 4 and younger free. Gardens members receive a 20% discount.

Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended because popular dates and entry times may sell out. A limited number of tickets may be available at the entrance, depending on capacity.

Tickets and additional event information are available at FortCollins.gov/GardensPumpkins.

The Gardens on Spring Creek is Fort Collins’ community botanical garden and living museum, featuring themed gardens, a tropical Butterfly House, educational programs, and seasonal events throughout the year.

For Northern Colorado families, Pumpkins on Parade offers a chance to celebrate Halloween while supporting the local artists who make this year’s displays possible.