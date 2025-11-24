Windsor Man Sentenced to 45.5 Years After Drive-By Shooting and Multi-Agency Pursuit

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Judge hands down decades-long sentence in case that spanned Windsor, Severance, and northern Weld County

A Windsor man has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison following a 2024 drive-by shooting that prompted a countywide pursuit involving several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies.

Kyle Bertsch, 40, received a 45.5-year sentence this week from Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil after a jury convicted him last month on more than a dozen charges connected to the incident.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Windsor Police were first dispatched on March 28, 2024, to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Court. Witnesses said Bertsch, driving a pickup truck, fired multiple rounds at an occupied building, damaging nearby vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after, two individuals driving near the Intersand America Corp. building on Weld County Road 23 reported that Bertsch brandished a firearm at them.

The incident triggered a coordinated response from Windsor Police, Severance Police, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The nearly hour-long pursuit damaged multiple law enforcement vehicles before Bertsch’s truck became disabled in a northern Weld County field, where he surrendered.

In October, a jury found Bertsch guilty of menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, drug possession, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and violating a protection order.

More information is available through the Weld County District Attorney’s Office at weld.gov.

Attribution: Weld County District Attorney’s Office