CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Larimer County and HistoriCorps Partner to Preserve a Historic Horse Barn at Red Mountain Open Space 

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources welcomes HistoriCorps, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteers in rehabilitating historic structures on publicly accessible lands, to Red Mountain Open Space from June 5 through July 1. In 2004, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources purchased Red Mountain Open Space to protect natural, visual, and cultural resources and provide public recreation access.

Larimer County, in partnership with HistoriCorps, is seeking both local and visiting volunteers to join HistoriCorps’ preservation experts to protect and preserve a 30-foot historic horse barn built around 1915 at Red Mountain Open Space. Restoration activities will include repairing and replacing deteriorated wood siding and paint.

In addition, the proposed work at the horse barn includes repairing and replacing the deteriorated siding of the 30-foot barn, repairing and replacing trims, priming and repainting the building, and replacing several metal roof panels. This critical restoration work will preserve and maintain the structure as an important physical remnant of the area’s pioneer agricultural and ranching heritage.

Volunteers are needed to ensure this project is successful! All work sessions are scheduled for Monday through Friday and include delicious meals along with access to tent or truck camping sites that are not open to the public. This is a rare opportunity to give back, make new friends, and camp under the stars at Red Mountain Open Space.

There are still volunteer spots available, don’t delay, and register today!

Session 1: June 5–10

Session 2: June 12-17

Session 3: June 19–24

Session 4: June 26–July 1

**Volunteer safety protocols for protection from Covid-19 will be strictly followed during the restoration project. No dogs allowed. For more information, please visit the HistoriCorps website.

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit larimer.org/naturalresources.

HistoriCorps, founded in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides volunteers of all skill levels with hands-on experience preserving historic structures for public benefit across America. Volunteers work with HistoriCorps’ seasoned professionals to learn preservation skills and put those skills to work saving historic places. HistoriCorps works to ensure America’s cultural and historical resources will be enjoyed by generations to come.