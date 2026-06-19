Back From the Brink

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I looked at this week’s cover, I found myself thinking about my dad.

Community Message

Some of my favorite childhood memories happened with a fishing pole in my hands and my dad beside me. We spent countless hours together on lakes and reservoirs across Colorado, waiting patiently for that one big fish — the one that would become part of family legend. Those days continued well into my twenties, and they’re memories I’ll always treasure.

That’s why this week’s cover story resonated with me. The northern redbelly dace featured on our front page may only grow a few inches long, but preserving endangered species matters, no matter their size. These small fish are part of Colorado’s natural heritage, and the effort to restore them to a new habitat on the Pawnee National Grassland represents the kind of long-term conservation work that often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.

The story about Antero Reservoir struck a different chord. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently salvaged and relocated nearly 1,000 trout from the drought-stricken reservoir, giving those fish a second chance in other waters. Reading that story, I couldn’t help but laugh and think: Where were those fish when I was a kid?

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My dad and I spent more than a few days fishing Antero Reservoir. In fact, the old boat we used is still sitting in my backyard today. Like many anglers, we always hoped the next cast would produce the fish we’d talk about for years afterward.

Whether it’s protecting a tiny endangered minnow or relocating trophy trout during a drought, these stories remind me that Colorado’s outdoor traditions don’t happen by accident. They endure because people care enough to protect the resources that make them possible.

I hope you’ll take a few minutes this week to read both stories. They offer different perspectives on conservation, but they share a common theme: preserving what matters for future generations.

The e-edition is available online every week at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week.

With gratitude,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News