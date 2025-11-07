Blustery Weekend Ahead for Northern Colorado: Sunshine, Cooler Temps, and a Sunday Chill

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado heads into a classic November pattern this weekend—sunny stretches, brisk northwest winds, and a cool-down by Sunday. Friday brings the mildest feel, with highs near the low 60s and occasional gusts. Saturday turns breezy to windy behind a dry frontal push; expect sun, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and a crisp Saturday night dropping into the mid-20s. By Sunday, cooler air settles in with highs around the upper 40s to near 50 under mostly sunny skies.

Plan on layers for football, mountain drives, and late-day errands—winds ease after sunset each day, but overnight temps will bite. This outlook is based on the latest National Weather Service forecast for Fort Collins and nearby communities, paired with CSU campus observations showing a dry airmass and light morning winds trending stronger by midday.

Safety & Travel Notes: Fire weather concerns are limited, but still use caution with outdoor flames in windy spots. If you’re heading into the foothills or up Poudre Canyon, anticipate stronger gusts on exposed ridges and passes.

Day-by-Day (Fort Collins Area):

Friday (Nov. 7): Partly sunny, breezy. High ~62°F, low ~37°F.

Partly sunny, breezy. High ~62°F, low ~37°F. Saturday (Nov. 8): Sunny, windy. High ~58°F, low ~26°F; much colder after dark.

Sunny, windy. High ~58°F, low ~26°F; much colder after dark. Sunday (Nov. 9): Mostly sunny, cooler. High ~49–50°F, low ~29°F.

For the latest detailed point-and-click forecast from the National Weather Service and real-time readings from CSU’s Fort Collins station, check updates before you head out.

Find more Northern Colorado weather and weekend coverage at NorthFortyNews.com.