Finding Stillness Before the Holiday Rush

by Blaine Howerton, Publisher | NorthFortyNews.com

Every fall, I find myself drawn to the quiet of the Poudre Canyon. Something is grounding about standing on a ridge, watching the river carve its way through the mountains while the last of the aspen leaves shimmer in the sun. On that November afternoon, I stopped for a moment—not to take a photo (though I did), but to breathe. The kind of breath that reminds you where you are, not just physically, but in life.

Back in town, the holiday lights are already twinkling in Old Town Fort Collins. Just days ago, the streets were filled with costumes, music, and laughter at The Lyric’s Halloween DJ party—a perfect reflection of the creativity and community spirit that makes Northern Colorado what it is. And as we trade pumpkins for pine boughs, we’re reminded how quickly the seasons turn and how important it is to pause amid the momentum.

This week’s edition celebrates that balance between action and reflection. From the Poudre Fire Authority’s impressive new Tower 1 (a 100-foot symbol of community readiness) to Beyond the Mirror Counseling’s insights on preventing holiday burnout, we’re sharing stories that matter—stories that help us take care of ourselves and each other. You’ll also find warmth in our seasonal recipes, inspiration in the Publisher’s Plate feature on Buffalo Wings, and plenty of local events to carry you through November weekends.

Northern Colorado is a place of motion—of growth, giving, and grit—but it’s also a place that knows how to slow down when the wind changes. Take time this week to do that. Step outside, find your own overlook, and let the stillness do its work.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News