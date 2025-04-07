Boat Season Begins: Larimer County Ramps Reopen With Spring Schedule

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As spring awakens Northern Colorado’s great outdoors, boaters can once again set sail—just in time for the season. Larimer County’s popular reservoirs have started to open their boat ramps, with temporary closures this week due to lingering winter weather.

On April 1, Horsetooth Reservoir’s South Bay ramp and Carter Lake’s North Pines ramp officially kicked off the season. However, due to snow and chilly conditions, both ramps will temporarily close at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 4, and reopen Saturday, April 5—weather permitting.

From now through fall, boaters can expect daily ramp access from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., barring weather-related changes. Additional ramps at both reservoirs will open by May 1 with extended summer hours.

🧭 For full ramp hours, safety requirements, and updates, visit

larimer.gov/naturalresources/parks/boating

Safety First on Northern Colorado Waters

As temperatures warm up, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) reminds visitors that springtime waters remain dangerously cold. Even experienced boaters are at risk of hypothermia and drowning.

Life jackets are required for everyone on board.

for everyone on board. Children 12 and under must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device (PFD) at all times—fines apply for violations.

Additionally, Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspections are mandatory for all motorized boats. This critical check protects our lakes from invasive species and preserves the ecosystem.

🔍 Learn more about ANS inspections here.

Ramp Access: When and Where to Launch

Here’s a snapshot of boat ramp hours across Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake. These hours shift throughout the season, so plan your trip accordingly.

Horsetooth Reservoir

South Bay:

April 1 – May 16: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

May 17 – Sept. 30: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Oct. 1 – Oct. 31: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – Season close (weather dependent): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Inlet Bay:

Opens May 1; hours vary by season.

Satanka Bay:

Opens May 23, weekends only , 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Non-motorized use zone (kayaks, paddleboards) enforced from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Carter Lake

North Pines:

April 1 – May 16: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

May 17 – Sept. 30: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Oct. 1 – Oct. 31: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – Season close (weather dependent): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

South Shore & North Ramp:

Opens in May; check the official site for full schedules.

Get Out and Explore

Whether you’re heading to Horsetooth for early morning fishing or planning a weekend paddle at Carter Lake, the season has arrived to enjoy Larimer County’s scenic waters.

For additional information about boating regulations, ramp openings, and safety requirements, visit the official LCDNR boating page:

larimer.gov/naturalresources/parks/boating

You can also learn more about the county’s conservation efforts at

larimer.gov/naturalresources

Stay safe, wear a life jacket, and we'll see you on the water!