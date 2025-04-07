Fort Collins Mall Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Juvenile Arrested

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Tragedy Strikes Foothills Mall as Police Investigate Suspected Gang-Related Violence

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A quiet Saturday afternoon turned tragic on April 5 when gunfire erupted outside the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, leaving two people dead and a community shaken.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded around 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting on a sidewalk between the parking lot and the main building of the Foothills Mall, located in the 200 block of E. Foothills Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders transported both victims to a nearby hospital, but sadly, they did not survive. Their names will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office once family members have been notified.

Authorities immediately shut down the mall and the adjacent Cinemark Movie Theater as they cleared the area and ensured the safety of those sheltering in place.

Multiple agencies—including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Police, CSU Police Department, and Poudre Fire Authority—assisted in securing the scene. The area remained closed until midnight while the FCPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted a thorough search and evidence collection.

Thanks to what police called “intensive overnight work,” investigators quickly identified and arrested a juvenile male suspect. Because he is under 18, his identity is being withheld.

“Though events like this are rare in Fort Collins, our officers maintain a high standard of training to ensure they are prepared to keep our city safe,” said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett.

Police are investigating possible gang involvement but are deliberately withholding gang names to avoid giving notoriety to those groups.

What We Know:

Two victims were fatally shot outside Foothills Mall.

A juvenile male suspect is in custody.

Police believe the incident may be gang-related.

There is no indication of additional victims.

FCPS encourages anyone with additional information to contact Detective Matt Dean at 970-221-6580. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

This remains an active investigation, and additional charges are expected.

Stay Safe, Northern Colorado

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately. While tragedies like this are rare in Northern Colorado, community awareness and prompt reporting are critical to public safety.

For ongoing updates about this story and other local breaking news, visit NorthFortyNews.com.