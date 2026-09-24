Builder’s Ball Supports Loveland Homeownership

Loveland Habitat for Humanity marks the fundraiser’s 10th year with live music, auctions and Western flair at Ellis Ranch

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the 10th annual Builder’s Ball on Saturday, Nov. 7, bringing supporters together at Ellis Ranch for an evening benefiting affordable homeownership in Loveland.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature dinner, beer and wine, live and silent auctions, and a paddle raise. Nashville recording artist KC Johns will provide live music, and guests are encouraged to wear boots and Western attire.

“Builder’s Ball is one of our favorite nights of the year because it brings so many different parts of our community together,” said Cindi Hammond, executive director of Loveland Habitat for Humanity. “It’s a chance to celebrate what we’ve accomplished together while raising the resources we need to continue building homes with local families.”

Money raised at the Builder’s Ball supports Loveland Habitat’s work building homes alongside local individuals and families. The organization has worked in Loveland since 1987, partnering with families, volunteers, donors and community organizations to create affordable homeownership opportunities.

This year’s event is supported by presenting sponsors Thrivent, Thrivent – Gene Elder and Thrivent – Mitchell Lynn, along with John Feeney with C3 Real Estate Solutions, RCOM Computer Services, C3 Real Estate Solutions, Hensel Phelps and other community sponsors.

“We are incredibly grateful to the businesses and individuals who invest in Builder’s Ball and in Habitat’s work,” Hammond said. “Their support helps turn a great night out into lasting impact for local families.”

Tickets are $90 and are available at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/buildersball/. More information about performer KC Johns is available at https://kcjohns.rocks/.

Attribution: Information provided by Loveland Habitat for Humanity.